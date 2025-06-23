KBO leaders Hanwha Eagles aim to 'finish strong' as season enters second half
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 11:51
The Hanwha Eagles are flying high at the halfway mark of the 2025 KBO season, sitting alone at the top of the standings after 73 games as of press time Monday.
“The players deserve applause," Eagles manager Kim Kyung-moon said. "Expectations for our team have risen so much lately that even a single loss disappoints many people, but our players have performed more than well enough so far.”
With the All-Star break set to begin on July 11, the immediate task for Kim is to retain the top spot until then.
“In baseball, the real winner is the one smiling at the end of the season,” he said. “In a recent team meeting, I told the players that we can only smile if we finish strong. Right now, it’s important to end the first half on a high note.”
The key to the final stretch of the first half is veteran pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin.
The Eagles' success has been anchored by their starting rotation, with Cody Ponce and Ryan Weiss forming one of the league’s most effective one-two punches.
Ryu, along with Moon Dong-ju and Um Sang-back, rounded out a strong domestic rotation earlier in the season. But that stability started to crack in mid-May.
Um spent two weeks in the minors from May 16 to 30 due to poor form, while Moon missed games from May 26 to June 15 to rest and recover from minor injuries.
Ryu, the most reliable of the group, left the mound during the fourth inning of a game against the KT Wiz in Daejeon on June 5 after feeling discomfort in his left adductor. He was taken off the first team roster the following day and has not played since.
Ryu has a history of adductor injuries from his time in the MLB. While the current injury is less severe, the team chose to start managing it early to prevent it from worsening.
He was originally expected to return in a three-game series against the Samsung Lions in Daegu from June 24 to 26.
But two games against the Kiwoom Heroes in Daejeon on June 20 and 21 were rained out, giving the Eagles more flexibility with their rotation.
“There’s no fixed date yet, but Ryu will return within the month,” Kim said, hinting that Ryu may return for the three-game series against the SSG Landers in Incheon from Friday to Sunday.
Ryu has pitched 70 innings in 13 games this season, posting a 5-3 record with a 3.47 ERA as the Eagles manage his return carefully due to his role in the starting rotation.
“The adductor helps generate power when throwing," pitching coach Yang Sang-moon said. "Ryu’s pain likely came from accumulated fatigue, so it was a good decision to give him a break before it got worse.
"He has already completed one bullpen session without any pain. If his second session on June 24 goes well, he’ll be cleared to start without needing a live pitching session.”
The Eagles will start the three-game series in Daegu against the Lions on Tuesday evening. Kim is confident about retaining the Eagles' top spot in the absence of Ryu.
“Even after Ryu went out, we didn’t go on a losing streak or fall in the standings,” Kim said. “Our players have stepped up in the right moments and performed better than expected. Still, the gap between teams is small and nothing has been decided yet.”
