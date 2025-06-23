한국 오는 바르셀로나의 친선 경기, 디즈니+가 독점 중계
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 08:00
Barcelona's Korean friendlies to stream exclusively on Disney+
한국 오는 바르셀로나의 친선 경기, 디즈니+가 독점 중계
Korea joongAng Daily 온라인 기사
Monday June 16, 2025
FC Barcelona’s two preseason friendlies against FC Seoul and Daegu FC in Korea this summer will be exclusively available to watch online on Disney+, the streaming service announced on Monday.
friendlies: 친선 경기
exclusively: 독점으로
FC 바르셀로나가 올여름 한국에서 FC서울, 대구FC와 치를 두 건의 시즌 전 친선 경기가 스트리밍 서비스 디즈니+를 통해 독점으로 중계된다. 디즈니+는 월요일(6월 16일) 이같은 일정을 발표했다.
Disney+'s revelation comes as the service has expanded efforts to diversify its entertainment options.
diversify: 다양화하다
이번 발표는 디즈니+가 콘텐트 다양화를 위한 노력을 확대하고 있는 가운데 나온 것이다.
Barcelona will face FC Seoul at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC at Daegu Stadium in the southern city on Aug. 3.
face: 대면하다, 맞붙다
바르셀로나는 7월 31일 서울월드컵경기장에서 FC서울과 맞붙는다. 이어 8월 3일에는 대구 스타디움에서 대구FC와 경기를 치른다.
The La Liga giants’ visit to Korea this year marks their third after doing so in 2004 and 2010. The club lost 1-0 to Suwon Samsung Bluewings in a friendly in 2004 but secured a 5-2 victory over the K League All-Star team in 2010, with Lionel Messi scoring twice.
La Liga: 스페인 프로축구 1부 리그
giant: 강자, 거물
이번 방문은 스페인 리그의 강자, 바르셀로나의 세 번째 한국 출격이다. 바르셀로나는 2004년과 2010년 두 차례 한국을 찾았다. 2004년 당시 수원 삼성과의 경기에서는 0-1로 패했지만, 2010년 K리그 올스타팀과의 경기에선 리오넬 메시가 두 골을 넣으면서 5-2 승리를 거뒀다.
While Messi left the club in 2021, Barcelona’s current squad features veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and rising Spanish star Lamine Yamal.
squad: 조직, 부대, 팀
비록 메시는 2021년 팀을 떠났지만, 바르셀로나엔 현재 폴란드 출신 베테랑 공격수 로베르트 레반도프스키와 떠오르는 스페인의 신성, 라민 야말이 포진하고 있다.
The Blaugrana will jet into Korea on the back of three titles from the 2024-25 season, during which the club won the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles.
Blaugrana: 파란색과 적색의 합성어. 바르셀로나의 팀 상징색. 즉, 바르셀로나를 뜻함
Copa del Rey: 국왕컵. 라 리가와 2부 리그, 하부 리그 팀이 모두 참여하는 대회.
jet into: (빠르게) 날아오다, 화려하게 입장하다
바르셀로나는 2024~2025시즌 스페인 프로리그, 코파 델 레이, 슈퍼컵 등 3관왕을 달성한 기세를 몰아 한국으로 날아온다.
Barcelona is one of the most successful teams in Spanish football history with 28 La Liga, 32 Copa del Rey and five Champions League titles under their belt.
under one’s belt: 이뤄낸, 보유한
스페인 축구 역사에서 가장 성공적인 팀 중 하나인 바르셀로나는 라 리가 우승 28회, 코파 델 레이 우승 32회, UEFA 챔피언스리그 우승 5회 달성 기록을 보유하고 있다.
written and translated by Paik Ji-hwan [[email protected]]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
