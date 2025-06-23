Brazilian, Argentinian clubs beat predictions to dominate Club World Cup
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 14:23 Updated: 23 Jun. 2025, 16:46
South American football teams are stacking up win after win for the first half of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage.
With one match left in the group stage, teams from Brazil and Argentina — both members of the South American Football Confederation — lead five of the eight groups. Expectations ahead of the tournament, which expanded from seven to 32 clubs, were that Europe’s star-studded giants would dominate. But that forecast has been upended.
Four Brazilian clubs — Botafogo and CR Flamengo, with two wins each, SE Palmeiras and Fluminense FC with one win and one draw each — and Argentina’s CA River Plate with one win and one draw remain undefeated. CA Boca Juniors, also from Argentina, are the only South American club without a win, with one draw and one loss.
South American clubs have also held their own against European heavyweights. Botafogo’s 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Group B on Friday served as a symbolic moment in the tournament, showcasing South America's resurgence. Flamengo dismantled Chelsea FC 3-1 in Group D the next day.
In light of these results, the BBC has floated the possibility of a South American club winning the tournament. The last time a South American side lifted the Club World Cup trophy was in 2012, when Brazil’s Corinthians defeated Chelsea. European clubs have won every edition since — 11 in a row.
Some analysts say the South American surge is partially due to geography. Previous Club World Cups were held in the Middle East and Japan. This year’s tournament is in the United States, a much shorter trip for South American teams and one where their large local fan bases make every match feel like a home game.
The evening heat, often exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), and the timing of the tournament right after the end of the European season — when players are fatigued — are also factors that have worked against European clubs.
Flamengo manager Filipe Luís said that the European clubs are “not very used to the climate,” and that “South Americans are very competitive.”
Meanwhile, Korea’s K League side Ulsan HD was eliminated from the group stage after just two matches. Ulsan lost 4-2 to Fluminense in Group F on Sunday, after previously falling 1-0 to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns FC. Regardless of the outcome of their final match, Ulsan cannot advance.
Even if Ulsan defeats Borussia Dortmund — who have already secured four points along with Fluminense — in their final Group F match on June 26, they will still finish outside the top two — only the top two teams in each group advance to the round of 16.
Still, Ulsan walks away with a participation fee of $9.55 million. They will earn an additional $1 million if they draw Dortmund, or $2 million if they win.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
