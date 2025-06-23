 Brazilian, Argentinian clubs beat predictions to dominate Club World Cup
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Brazilian, Argentinian clubs beat predictions to dominate Club World Cup

Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 14:23 Updated: 23 Jun. 2025, 16:46
Flamengo celebrate during a FIFA Club World Cup match against Chelsea at Lincoln Financial Field on June 20 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. [AFP/YONHAP]

Flamengo celebrate during a FIFA Club World Cup match against Chelsea at Lincoln Financial Field on June 20 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
South American football teams are stacking up win after win for the first half of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage.
 
With one match left in the group stage, teams from Brazil and Argentina — both members of the South American Football Confederation — lead five of the eight groups. Expectations ahead of the tournament, which expanded from seven to 32 clubs, were that Europe’s star-studded giants would dominate. But that forecast has been upended.
 

Related Article

Four Brazilian clubs — Botafogo and CR Flamengo, with two wins each, SE Palmeiras and Fluminense FC with one win and one draw each — and Argentina’s CA River Plate with one win and one draw remain undefeated. CA Boca Juniors, also from Argentina, are the only South American club without a win, with one draw and one loss.
 
South American clubs have also held their own against European heavyweights. Botafogo’s 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Group B on Friday served as a symbolic moment in the tournament, showcasing South America's resurgence. Flamengo dismantled Chelsea FC 3-1 in Group D the next day.
 
In light of these results, the BBC has floated the possibility of a South American club winning the tournament. The last time a South American side lifted the Club World Cup trophy was in 2012, when Brazil’s Corinthians defeated Chelsea. European clubs have won every edition since — 11 in a row.
 
Some analysts say the South American surge is partially due to geography. Previous Club World Cups were held in the Middle East and Japan. This year’s tournament is in the United States, a much shorter trip for South American teams and one where their large local fan bases make every match feel like a home game.
 
Ulsan HD's players react after conceding a third Fluminense goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group F football match between Brazil's Fluminense and Korea's Ulsan HD at the MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 21. [AP/YONHAP]

Ulsan HD's players react after conceding a third Fluminense goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group F football match between Brazil's Fluminense and Korea's Ulsan HD at the MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 21. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The evening heat, often exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), and the timing of the tournament right after the end of the European season — when players are fatigued — are also factors that have worked against European clubs.
 
Flamengo manager Filipe Luís said that the European clubs are “not very used to the climate,” and that “South Americans are very competitive.”
 
Meanwhile, Korea’s K League side Ulsan HD was eliminated from the group stage after just two matches. Ulsan lost 4-2 to Fluminense in Group F on Sunday, after previously falling 1-0 to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns FC. Regardless of the outcome of their final match, Ulsan cannot advance.
 
Even if Ulsan defeats Borussia Dortmund — who have already secured four points along with Fluminense — in their final Group F match on June 26, they will still finish outside the top two — only the top two teams in each group advance to the round of 16.
 
Still, Ulsan walks away with a participation fee of $9.55 million. They will earn an additional $1 million if they draw Dortmund, or $2 million if they win.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags FIFA World Cup South America

More in Football

Jeonbuk’s Hyundai Motors Jeon Jin-woo headlines EAFF E-1 squad selection as leading scorer

Football hero Ahn Jung-hwan to oversee elite development system at Korean universities

Brazilian, Argentinian clubs beat predictions to dominate Club World Cup

Real Madrid beat Pachuca 3-1 in Club World Cup while playing most of the match with 10 men

Hwang Ui-jo still eyes 2026 World Cup despite suspended prison sentence

Related Stories

[VIDEO] Infantino: 'Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay.'

Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in both included in final Korean World Cup squad

[VIDEO] All you need to know: Tunisia vs Australia

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

Korea in Group H with Germany, Colombia and Morocco at Women's World Cup
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)