 Football hero Ahn Jung-hwan to oversee elite development system at Korean universities
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 16:09
Ahn Jung-hwan, a fomer professional footballer and commentator, during an interview with local press on March 3, 2017. [KIM MIN-GYU]

Ahn Jung-hwan, legendary striker and hero of Korea’s historic run to the semifinals at the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, has been appointed general director of the Univ Pro system set to be fully launched by the Korea University Football Federation later this year.
 
The federation said Monday that Ahn will oversee all aspects of the Univ Pro initiative — including operations, strategy and publicity — with the aim of rebranding Korean university football and building a sustainable pipeline for elite player development.
 

Ahn and Park Han-dong, the university football federation’s president, are both born in 1975 and reportedly share a long-standing friendship.
 
“Ahn led the college football craze as a student at Ajou University and became an iconic figure of the K League’s golden era after joining Busan Daewoo Royals,” Park said. “We believe his presence will revitalize the stagnant university football scene.”
 
The Univ Pro system is a new initiative by the federation to reposition college football as the final step in player development. It includes the year-round management of training squads for players in the U-19 to U-22 age groups, increased international exchanges for college national teams and stronger coordination with K League clubs.
 
Programs will include age-group training camps, international tryouts and tournaments, and support for professional contracts.
 
“I accepted the role without hesitation because I believe reviving university football is essential to the future of Korean football,” Ahn said. “As someone who rose through university football to play abroad and at the World Cup, I’ll dedicate myself to making Univ Pro a key pillar of Korean football.”
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Ahn Jung-hwan Univ Pro Korea

