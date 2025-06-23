Jeonbuk’s Hyundai Motors Jeon Jin-woo headlines EAFF E-1 squad selection as leading scorer
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 16:31
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Jeon Jin-woo made it onto the 23-member Korean national team roster, announced on Monday, for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship after picking up one goal and one assist in his first two caps earlier this month.
Jeon joins the national squad led by manager Hong Myung-bo on the back of the leading scorer title in the ongoing 2025 K League 1 season with 12 goals across 19 appearances as of press time Monday.
The Jeonbuk winger’s notable form allowed him to earn his first two caps earlier this month, during which he registered an assist during his national team debut game against Iraq on June 5 and scored his first goal for Korea on June 10 against Kuwait.
Fellow Jeonbuk midfielders also made the cut for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship, kicking off in Korea next month, with Park Jin-seop and Kim Jin-gyu also in the lineup alongside Kim Bong-soo of Daejeon Hana Citizen, Seo Min-woo of Gangwon FC, Moon Seon-min of FC Seoul, Lee Dong-gyeong and Lee Seung-won of Gimcheon Sangmu and Na Sang-ho of Machida Zelvia.
Na returns to the national team for the first time in two years.
Up front, regular national team No. 9 pick Oh Se-hun of Machida is back in the squad with Lee Ho-jae of the Pohang Steelers.
The defense lineup includes Kim Moon-hwan of Daejeon, Kim Ju-sung of FC Seoul, Kim Tae-hyeon of Kashima Antlers, Byeon Jun-soo of Gwnagju FC, Seo Myung-guan and Cho Hyn-taek of Ulsan HD and Park Seung-wook and Lee Tae-seok of the Steelers.
No. 1 national team goalkeeper pick Jo Hyeon-woo of Ulsan along with Lee Chang-geun of Daejeon and Kim Dong-heon of Incheon United complete the rest of the squad.
Kim is the only K League 2 pick from Hong’s roster, consisting of 20 K League players and three J League picks.
National team regular picks based in Europe such as Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich are absent this time, as the EAFF E-1 Football Championship does not take place during a FIFA international break.
Korea will face China on July 7, with the country playing Hong Kong on July 11 and Japan on July 15 — all at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, Gyeonggi.
