 Jeonbuk’s Hyundai Motors Jeon Jin-woo headlines EAFF E-1 squad selection as leading scorer
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Jeonbuk’s Hyundai Motors Jeon Jin-woo headlines EAFF E-1 squad selection as leading scorer

Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 16:31
Korea's Jeon Jin-woo dribbles during a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Kuwait at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on June 10. [YONHAP]

Korea's Jeon Jin-woo dribbles during a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Kuwait at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on June 10. [YONHAP]

 
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Jeon Jin-woo made it onto the 23-member Korean national team roster, announced on Monday, for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship after picking up one goal and one assist in his first two caps earlier this month. 
 
Jeon joins the national squad led by manager Hong Myung-bo on the back of the leading scorer title in the ongoing 2025 K League 1 season with 12 goals across 19 appearances as of press time Monday.  
 

Related Article

 
The Jeonbuk winger’s notable form allowed him to earn his first two caps earlier this month, during which he registered an assist during his national team debut game against Iraq on June 5 and scored his first goal for Korea on June 10 against Kuwait.  
 
Fellow Jeonbuk midfielders also made the cut for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship, kicking off in Korea next month, with Park Jin-seop and Kim Jin-gyu also in the lineup alongside Kim Bong-soo of Daejeon Hana Citizen, Seo Min-woo of Gangwon FC, Moon Seon-min of FC Seoul, Lee Dong-gyeong and Lee Seung-won of Gimcheon Sangmu and Na Sang-ho of Machida Zelvia.  
 
Na returns to the national team for the first time in two years.  
 
Up front, regular national team No. 9 pick Oh Se-hun of Machida is back in the squad with Lee Ho-jae of the Pohang Steelers.  
 
The defense lineup includes Kim Moon-hwan of Daejeon, Kim Ju-sung of FC Seoul, Kim Tae-hyeon of Kashima Antlers, Byeon Jun-soo of Gwnagju FC, Seo Myung-guan and Cho Hyn-taek of Ulsan HD and Park Seung-wook and Lee Tae-seok of the Steelers.  
 
No. 1 national team goalkeeper pick Jo Hyeon-woo of Ulsan along with Lee Chang-geun of Daejeon and Kim Dong-heon of Incheon United complete the rest of the squad.  
 
Kim is the only K League 2 pick from Hong’s roster, consisting of 20 K League players and three J League picks.  
 
National team regular picks based in Europe such as Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich are absent this time, as the EAFF E-1 Football Championship does not take place during a FIFA international break.  
 
Korea will face China on July 7, with the country playing Hong Kong on July 11 and Japan on July 15 — all at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, Gyeonggi.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Hong Myung-bo Jeon Jin-woo EAFF E-1 Football Championship

More in Football

Jeonbuk’s Hyundai Motors Jeon Jin-woo headlines EAFF E-1 squad selection as leading scorer

Football hero Ahn Jung-hwan to oversee elite development system at Korean universities

Brazilian, Argentinian clubs beat predictions to dominate Club World Cup

Real Madrid beat Pachuca 3-1 in Club World Cup while playing most of the match with 10 men

Hwang Ui-jo still eyes 2026 World Cup despite suspended prison sentence

Related Stories

Humbling 3-0 loss to Japan ends Korea’s EAFF E-1 campaign

K League reshuffles games to create EAFF E-1 international break

South Korea to host top East Asian football tournament in 2025

Korea looks for two titles as 2022 EAFF E-1 championship kicks off Tuesday

Hong Myung-bo returns to helm Korean men's national football team
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)