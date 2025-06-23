Real Madrid beat Pachuca 3-1 in Club World Cup while playing most of the match with 10 men

Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler scored first-half goals as a shorthanded Real Madrid bounced back from a disappointing performance in its Club World Cup opener to beat Pachuca 3-1 on Sunday in front of 70,248 spectators at Bank of America Stadium.Seven minutes in, defender Raul Asencio received a red card, forcing Real Madrid to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.It hardly mattered as Madrid dominated the Mexican club the rest of the way to give Xabi Alonso his first win as coach of the Spanish power.Bellingham got Madrid on the board in the 35th minute when he took a pass from Fran Garcia just inside the box and belted a perfectly placed left-footed shot past goalkeeper Carlos Moreno into the right corner.Eight minutes later, Guler made it 2-0 when he delivered a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner off an assist from Gonzalo Garcia. Federico Valverde put the final touches on the win in the second half with a sliding right-footed shot off an assist from Brahim Diaz.Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was on form with five saves in the first half. He turned away two point-blank shots in the early going and finished with 10 saves.Elias Montiel ended Courtois' bid for a shutout when he scored in the 80th minute for Pachuca, which fell to 0-2 in group play.Kylian Mbappé has missed both Club World Cup starts after being hospitalized with acute gastroenteritis. He did not travel to Charlotte, but the team remains hopeful that he'll be ready to play on Thursday night against Salzburg.There were some uneasy minutes early in the match for Madrid when Asencio pulled down Pacheco’s Agustin Palavecino as he was entering the box following a breakaway, forcing Aurelein Tchouameni to move to center back. But Madrid stayed on the attack and Bellingham had the breakthrough goal.Madrid looked very much out of sync on Wednesday, playing Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal to a 1-1 draw in Alonso’s first game when Federico Valverde’s stoppage-time penalty was saved. That changed on Sunday as the talented roster began to mesh, with precise passing leading to both first-half goals.The game was played on a temporary grass field, with the stadium being home to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, who play on an artificial surface. With temperatures in the low 90s in Fahrenheit (low 30s in Celsius), players were given a water breaks midway through each half.“We stayed together really well. It’s impressive how the team comes together to win the game. I’m really happy with the team today,” said Bellingham.“I’m here to win. That is my way. I want to make a statement. We played well on some occasions but I can’t settle for just that,” said Pachuca coach Jaime Lozano.AP