Iran's supreme leader accuses Israel of 'grave mistake,' warns of retaliation to U.S. airstrikes
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 12:58
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday accused Israel of making a "grave mistake" and warned of retaliation following recent strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
“The Zionist enemy made a big grave mistake and must be punished for it,” he said on X. “The punishment continues. The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished and it is being punished; it is being punished right now."
While Khamenei did not mention the United States in the post, Iran often uses “Zionist enemy” to refer to Israel.
The post marked his first official comment since the United States carried out airstrikes on Saturday targeting three nuclear sites in Iran, including the Fordow site.
The United States entered the conflict after over a week of Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s air defenses, missile systems and nuclear facilities.
U.S. President Donald Trump was the first to disclose the strikes on Saturday, calling the operation a "very successful attack."
"This is a historic moment for the U.S. of America, Israel and the World," he said in a post on social media. "Iran must now agree to end this war. Thank you!"
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)