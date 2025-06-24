 Korea's top trade negotiator holds tariff talks with U.S. counterparts in Washington
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 18:04
Korea's trade minister Yeo Han-koo, right, poses with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, left, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, center, in Washington on June 23, in this photo provided by the trade ministry. [YONHAP]

Korea's new chief trade negotiator held tariff talks with his U.S. counterparts in Washington earlier this week to convey Seoul's position on U.S. tariff measures and discussed mutually beneficial avenues for trade cooperation, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday.
 
Yeo Han-koo, appointed trade minister on June 10 under the new Lee Jae Myung administration, met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the U.S. on Monday, according to the Trade Ministry.
 
It was Yeo's first official visit to the United States since taking office, and also the first of its kind ahead of a looming July 8 deadline for an envisioned "package" deal.
 
In May, Seoul and Washington agreed to focus their talks on four categories — tariff and nontariff measures, economic security, investment cooperation and currency policies — and reach an agreement by the deadline, when the 90-day suspension of the Donald Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs will end. Korea is subject to a 25 percent levy on its shipments to the United States under the U.S. tariff scheme.
 
Earlier, Yeo said he would craft measures that can ensure a "win-win" agreement for both countries, noting the allies are expected to hold "intense" negotiations in the coming weeks.

Korea's top trade negotiator holds tariff talks with U.S. counterparts in Washington

