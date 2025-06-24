Aramco Korea to sponsor distribution of reusable food, drink containers to Seoul's baseball stadiums
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 18:00
- SARAH CHEA
Aramco Korea is sponsoring a program to distribute 150,000 reusable food and drink containers to Seoul's two big baseball stadiums as part of efforts to reach a shared goal of cutting plastic waste with the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
The Korean arm of Saudi Arabia's Aramco on Tuesday inked an agreement with the Seoul Metropolitan Government for the program at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul. Aramco ran the same program for Jamsil Baseball Stadium last year with 100,000 containers, and now is upping the volume to 150,000 to cover the Gocheok Sky Dome.
Aramco covers all expenses for the containers, but the exact amount of donations has not been disclosed.
Aramco expects the campaign will cut some 28 tons of plastic waste at the two stadiums during the Korean baseball league running from March to October. Four types of containers were distributed to 15 food and drink stores at the Gocheok Sky Dome last month, with a total of 24 return boxes displayed.
The reusable containers were used 600,000 times last year at Jamsil Baseball Stadium, which ultimately cut around 17 tons of plastic waste.
“We believe baseball is not only played on the field — it is also played by those in the stands, by fans, and through the choices we make. By choosing reusable trays over disposable ones, citizens become part of the game — a game where everyone can contribute to our sustainability initiatives," said Khalid A. Radi, Aramco Korea's representative director.
"The expansion to Gocheok Sky Dome reflects program growth and ambition to build a culture in which our choices can contribute to the journey towards change.”
Baseball stadiums generate the highest amount of waste among sports facilities, with an average of 7.95 grams per person a day. In 2021, a total of 3,444 tons of waste were generated at baseball stadiums in Korea.
The program is a part of Aramco Korea’s social contribution strategies, alongside initiatives such as the education programs for underprivileged youth and the installation of recycled plastic benches in Ulsan.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
