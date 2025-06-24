Krafton to acquire Japanese advertising company for $517 million
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 20:19
Krafton, the Korean game developer behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, announced Tuesday that it will acquire all shares of BCJ-31, a company affiliated with Bain Capital Japan, for 75 billion yen ($516.8 million), in what is the largest investment in the company’s history.
BCJ-31 is the parent company of ADK Holdings, which owns key subsidiaries under the ADK Group — one of Japan’s three largest integrated advertising companies. Following the acquisition, ADK will become a consolidated affiliate of Krafton.
ADK’s annual transaction volume reached approximately 348 billion yen last year. It has participated in the production committees of over 300 anime titles in Japan and has built extensive expertise in content planning, production, advertising and marketing.
"The decision to acquire ADK was to gain a foothold in the rapidly growing global animation market and explore new synergies to expand our game-centric intellectual property [IP]," Krafton said.
The deal surpasses Krafton’s previous record investment — the 2021 acquisition of U.S.-based game developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment for $500 million.
Regarding the decision to acquire a general advertising company instead of a game developer, Krafton explained that it is part of a long-term strategy to strengthen its content and media operations in Japan and broaden collaboration between animation and games.
Krafton said it plans to work with ADK to pursue joint projects that combine the unique strengths of both companies, including efforts to create new value through unprecedented partnerships. Possibilities include adapting globally successful game IPs such as Battlegrounds into animation.
“We will continue to explore various touchpoints between games and animation through collaboration with ADK, combining the strengths of both companies to create new opportunities in the global content business,” said Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG YONG-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)