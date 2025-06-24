Samsung to unveil latest foldable smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in New York
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 16:04 Updated: 24 Jun. 2025, 17:13
Samsung Electronics is unveiling its latest foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — along with new wearable devices, including a smartwatch, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9 at 10 a.m. in Brooklyn, New York.
Under the tagline “The Ultra Experience Is Ready to Unfold,” Samsung released a teaser showing two smartphones radiating light at their corners before one opens to reveal a sleek inner display. The side profile emphasized a dramatically slimmer form factor — a clear message to rivals.
A teaser video showed two smartphones with their corners touching and emitting light, one opening to reveal its screen. The clip highlighted a significantly slimmer design, with a side profile emphasizing the reduced thickness.
Industry insiders expect the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which folds like a book, to measure between 3.9 and 4.54 millimeters (0.15 inches and 0.17 inches) when unfolded and 8.9 to 9.5 millimeters when folded.
This would make it thinner than the current record-holder, Oppo’s Find N5, which measures 4.21 millimeters unfolded and 8.93 millimeters folded.
Samsung is also expected to upgrade the Fold’s display and camera. The main camera is expected to be equipped with a 200-megapixel ultra-high-resolution wide-angle lens, the same sensor used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
While detailed specifications for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 remain under wraps, the model is expected to feature a slightly larger screen and a bigger battery, addressing a common criticism of previous versions.
The Flip 7 could be the first foldable phone from Samsung to use the company’s in-house Exynos application processor (AP).
Until now, Samsung Electronics has equipped its foldables exclusively with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips, citing better thermal control and performance in the space-constrained foldable form factor.
If the Flip 7 does use Exynos, it would mark a turning point in Samsung Electronics' efforts to showcase its AP capabilities and reduce reliance on external suppliers.
With thinner hardware and high-end performance, Samsung Electronics aims to regain ground in the foldable market.
Samsung Electronics' global share in the foldable phone market fell to 32.9 percent last year, down from more than 80 percent in earlier years, according to market research firm IDC.
Although it still leads the segment, rivals are rapidly closing the gap with Huawei at 23.1 percent, Lenovo at 17 percent, Honor at 10.4 percent and Vivo at 5.3 percent.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YI WOO-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)