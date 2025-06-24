Science minister nominee and former LG tech guru pledges to achieve Korea's top-3 AI goal
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 14:40 Updated: 24 Jun. 2025, 14:41
Bae Kyung-hoon, nominee for minister of science and ICT, pledged Tuesday to do his utmost to achieve Korea’s vision of becoming one of the top three global powers in AI while driving "real growth" grounded in science and technology.
“I will do my best to steadily realize the goal of making Korea one of the world’s top three AI powerhouses and to promote genuine, science-based growth,” Bae told reporters upon arriving at his confirmation hearing preparation office in Gwanghwamun Post Office in central Seoul.
“If we supplement our computing infrastructure and data, we have the potential to develop world-class AI and build a competitive service ecosystem,” Bae said, commenting on the state of Korea’s AI capabilities, adding that the country “definitely has the potential.”
Bae, who was serving as the director of the LG AI Research Institute until before being nominated, emphasized that Korea is not lagging behind in the global AI race.
“A Korean AI model was included in Stanford University’s ‘AI Index Report 2025’ as one of the noteworthy global AI models,” he said. “We expect more Korean models to emerge at the global level this year.”
The report features LG AI Research’s Exaone 3.5, currently the only Korean model included.
Some have raised concerns about whether Bae, an AI specialist, has sufficient expertise to oversee the ministry’s broader research and development agenda across various scientific disciplines. In response, he said, “Before being an AI expert, I am a scientist. I’ve produced results by linking AI with basic science and also have experience working in the telecom sector, so I have a strong grasp of ICT as well.”
Asked about his key AI policy focus, Bae said, “It’s no longer meaningful to specify individual fields. AI must now be integrated across all industries and technologies. My immediate goal is to apply AI to every sector and create an environment where all citizens can use it effectively.”
Regarding AI investment, he added, “If Korea is to become one of the top three AI powerhouses, we need to ramp up investment significantly.
“I will be a field-oriented minister, working closely with experts from all walks of life and maintaining constant communication with the public,” said Bae as the youngest-ever nominee for minister of science and ICT.
On a potential restructuring of the ministry, including the separation of broadcasting and telecommunications functions, Bae said, “It’s difficult to go into detail at this point, but I will address the issue after fully grasping the scope of my responsibilities.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON SANG-HYEOK [[email protected]]
