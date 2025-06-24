History repeating itself: Napoleon’s failed Russian campaign offers a cautionary tale (KOR)

Napoleon Bonaparte’s pride suffered a blow. Though he had subdued much of continental Europe, he failed to break Britain’s resistance across the Channel. In an attempt to isolate Britain, he issued the Continental System, banning trade with the British. But the measure triggered frustration across Europe, particularly in Russia.The Russian economy heavily relied on exports to Britain. Yet Napoleon offered neither compensation nor an alternative strategy. In 1810, Russia abandoned the blockade and resumed trade with Britain. Napoleon responded by amassing troops in Poland, aiming to pressure Czar Alexander I. But the Russian ruler held firm. On June 24, 1812, Napoleon's forces crossed the Neman River, marking the beginning of the invasion of Russia.The campaign quickly turned disastrous. Napoleon had no clear plan for securing long supply lines or managing logistics. Russian generals Mikhail Barclay de Tolly and Pyotr Bagration used a scorched-earth strategy, drawing French forces deeper into Russian territory. Even Moscow was abandoned to lure Napoleon in.As the French army advanced, it exhausted its supplies. Food for soldiers and fodder for horses ran out. By winter, temperatures plunged to minus 35 degrees Celsius. French troops, unprepared for the severe cold, fell to frostbite, starvation and disease. By the time Napoleon retreated, he had lost nearly 500,000 men. He also lost the confidence of his allies and the fear of his enemies.This pattern — of powerful militaries underestimating local conditions and overextending their reach — has recurred throughout history. Germany’s Wehrmacht faltered on the Eastern Front during World War II. The Soviet Union suffered heavy losses in Afghanistan. The United States was ultimately forced to withdraw from Vietnam.In each case, superior firepower could not overcome determined resistance, difficult terrain, and logistical shortcomings.On June 21, the United States launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, escalating tensions in the Middle East. While the circumstances differ, the historical parallels are hard to ignore. When a strong nation intervenes abroad without a clear long-term strategy, it risks repeating past mistakes.나폴레옹(사진)은 자존심이 상했다. 유럽 대부분을 굴복시켰지만 바다 건너 영국은 꺾지 못했다. 영국을 압박하기 위해 교역을 금지하는 대륙봉쇄령을 내렸지만 유럽 각국의 원성을 살 뿐이었다. 특히 러시아의 불만이 컸다. 대영 수출이 재정에서 큰 비중을 차지하고 있었지만, 나폴레옹은 아무런 보상도 대책도 없이 러시아를 압박할 뿐이었기 때문이다.러시아는 1810년 대륙봉쇄령을 파기하고 영국과의 교역을 개시했다. 나폴레옹은 폴란드에 대규모 병력을 집결하고 무력시위를 감행했지만 러시아의 알렉산드르 1세는 요지부동이었다. 결국 1812년 6월 24일 나폴레옹의 군대가 네만 강을 건너 러시아 영토에 진입했다. 러시아 원정이 시작된 것이다.러시아 원정은 패착으로 점철됐다. 나폴레옹은 하염없이 길어질 보급선을 어떻게 관리할지, 병참을 어찌 조달할지, 확실한 계획이 없었다. 러시아의 장군 바클라이 드 톨리와 표트르 바그라티온은 그 점을 역이용했다. 모스크바를 내주면서까지 프랑스군을 깊숙이 끌어들인 것이다. 군대의 식량도, 말에게 먹일 건초도 다 떨어진 프랑스는 영하 35도에 달하는 러시아의 겨울 날씨를 견디지 못했다. 나폴레옹의 손실은 50만 명의 부하뿐만이 아니었다. 동맹국의 신뢰, 적군의 두려움까지 모두 잃었다.상대적으로 우월한 전력을 지닌 강한 군대가 약한 나라에 발을 들인다. 겉보기에는 파죽지세로 진격하지만 보급로가 길어진다. 현지의 가혹한 기후 및 험난한 환경으로 인해 군의 사기가 떨어지고 병사들이 죽거나 탈영한다. 그 기회를 노린 역습에 대군이 무너지고 약한 군대가 승리를 거둔다. 나폴레옹만의 일이 아니다. 히틀러가 러시아에서, 소련이 아프가니스탄에서, 미국이 베트남에서 되풀이한 실패의 방정식이다. 지난 21일 미국이 이란의 핵시설을 폭격했다. 앞으로의 역사는 어떻게 전개될까.