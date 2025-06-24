President nominates civilian for Defense Minister post for first time in 64 years (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung on June 23 nominated 11 cabinet-level officials, 19 days after naming Kim Min Seok as prime minister and Lee Jong Seok as National Intelligence Service chief on his first day in office. If confirmed, the new ministers will meet the minimum quorum of 11 required to hold a Cabinet meeting, marking a full start for the new administration.Among the nominees, five-term lawmaker Ahn Gyu-baek stood out as the pick for defense minister. Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik noted the historical significance, calling Ahn the “first civilian defense minister in 64 years” who would be tasked with steering reform after the military's controversial role in the December 3 martial law crisis.Since the establishment of the Republic of Korea, only four of the nation’s 50 defense ministers have been civilians, and none since the May 16 military coup in 1961. The norm of appointing generals stemmed from the belief that military expertise was essential to exercise the president’s delegated operational command. However, critics have long argued that defense ministers from military backgrounds have often been reluctant to pursue reform, instead favoring their respective branches in budget allocations and modernization programs. Calls for a civilian-led Defense Ministry gained momentum during the Moon Jae-in administration. In the United States, retired military personnel must wait seven years before becoming eligible for the role, underscoring the value placed on civilian control.Ahn, who previously chaired the National Assembly’s Defense Committee, has spent much of his legislative career on defense-related matters and is regarded as having a strong understanding of military affairs. If confirmed, he is expected to play a key role in restoring morale and discipline within the military following the recent martial law controversy. Advocates argue that a civilian may be better positioned than a general to implement long-stalled reforms. Calls for a “second founding” of the Korean military through structural reform are intensifying, and the expectation is that Ahn will articulate a clear vision during his confirmation hearings.Still, concerns remain. While Ahn is recognized for his policy knowledge, he lacks firsthand operational command experience. To address this, the ministry may need to strengthen the office of the defense minister’s operational advisers or appoint a deputy minister with a strong military background. Maximizing the benefits of civilian leadership while mitigating its risks will be critical as the administration pursues military reform.이재명 대통령이 어제 11개 부처 장관 후보자를 지명했다. 취임 당일인 지난 4일 김민석 국무총리 후보자와 이종석 국가정보원장 후보자를 지명한 지 19일 만이다. 이들이 인사청문회를 통과할 경우 국무회의 구성의 최소 요건(11명)을 새 인물로 채우게 되는 만큼 새 정부의 국정 운영에 드라이브가 걸릴 것으로 보인다.지명자들 가운데 단연 눈에 띄는 인사는 5선 국회의원인 안규백 국방장관 후보자다. 강훈식 대통령비서실장은 “64년 만의 문민 국방장관으로서 계엄에 동원된 군의 변화를 책임지고 이끌어 나갈 것”이라고 지명 배경을 소개했다. 이 대통령은 특수전사령부 등 우리 군의 정예부대들이 12·3 계엄에 동원된 것을 계기로 문민 국방장관 임명을 선거 공약으로 제시한 바 있다.정부 수립 이후 50명의 국방장관 중 민간인 출신은 이기붕·김용우·현석호(2회)·권중돈 장관뿐이다. 1961년 5·16 이후로는 모두 군 장성 출신이 차지했다. 북한의 군사적 위협 상황에서 국방장관이 대통령의 군정권과 군령권을 위임받아 군을 지휘하려면 군에 대한 전문성을 갖추어야 한다는 이유였다. 그러나 장성 출신 장관들은 군 내부 사정만을 고려하다 개혁에 소극적이라거나, 예산이나 무기 현대화 과정에서 나눠먹기 또는 출신 군 챙기기 폐단을 면치 못했다는 비판을 받아 온 게 사실이다. 문재인 정부 때부터 문민 국방장관의 필요성이 제기돼 왔던 것도 이런 이유에서다. 미국은 군 출신을 국방장관에 임명하려면 ‘전역 7년 뒤’라는 조건을 충족해야 하는 등 문민 국방장관 제도가 확립돼 있다.안 후보자는 20대 국회 국방위원장을 비롯해 의정활동의 대부분을 국방위에서 활동해 군에 대한 이해도가 높다는 평가를 받는다. 청문회를 거쳐 임명된다면 비상계엄 이후 흐트러진 군의 분위기를 쇄신하고 떨어진 사기를 진작할 것으로 기대된다. 현재 상황에서 이런 일은 군 출신 장성보다 민간 출신 장관이 더 적합할 수 있다. 군이 수십 년 동안 외쳐 왔던 국방개혁 역시 문민 장관의 과제다. 제살깎기를 통한 개혁에 소극적이었던 분위기를 일신해 ‘제2의 창군’ 수준 개혁으로 이어지길 바란다. 안 후보자는 청문회에서 이를 위한 의지와 방안을 소상히 밝혀야 한다.우려도 없지 않다. 안 후보자가 군 정책이나 방위산업에 조예가 깊다고는 하지만, 장성 출신이 아닌 만큼 국군조직법상 국방장관이 행사하도록 된 군사 작전권 관련 전문성은 아무래도 부족할 수밖에 없다. 이런 우려를 불식하기 위해 장관의 작전참모 조직을 강화하거나 작전통 군인 출신 차관을 임명하는 것도 방법이다. 문민 국방부 장관의 긍정 요소를 최대로 활용하고, 우려는 줄이는 일이 중요하다.