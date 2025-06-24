 Astro's Yoon San-ha to release 2nd solo EP 'Chameleon' on July 15
Astro's Yoon San-ha to release 2nd solo EP 'Chameleon' on July 15

Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 10:58
Singer Yoon San-ha of boy band Astro [FANTAGIO]

Singer Yoon San-ha of boy band Astro is set to release his second solo EP “Chameleon” on July 15, agency Fantagio said Tuesday.
 
A teaser video was posted to Yoon’s social media accounts the same day.
 

The agency did not reveal additional information about the EP, such as the tracklist.
 
Yoon last released the solo EP “Dusk,” with the lead track “Dive,” in August 2024.
 
The singer debuted as a member of Astro in 2016. The four-member band, comprised of MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo and Yoon, has released songs such as “Crazy Sexy Cool” (2017), “Blue Flame” (2019), “After Midnight” (2021) and “Candy Sugar Pop” (2022).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags yoon san-ha astro fantagio

