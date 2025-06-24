 Ateez lands first Billboard Hot 100 entry with ‘Lemon Drop’
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 09:59
Boy band Ateez [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Ateez has made its first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with the song “Lemon Drop,” its agency KQ Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
“Lemon Drop,” the lead track from the band’s 12th EP “Golden Hour: Part.3,” debuted at No. 69 for the week of June 28. 
 

The Billboard Hot 100 ranks songs based on a combination of physical and digital sales, streaming, radio airplay and YouTube views.
 
Ateez becomes the third K-pop boy band to enter the chart, following BTS and Stray Kids.  
 
“Golden Hour: Part.3” also charted on the Billboard 200 albums list, peaking at No. 2. Ateez has now placed seven albums on the Billboard 200, six of which have reached the top three.
 
The group is scheduled to perform at Inspire Arena in Incheon on July 5 and 6 as part of its world tour, “In Your Fantasy.” The tour will then take the band to cities including Atlanta, Baltimore, Orlando, Chicago, Los Angeles and Mexico City.  

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
