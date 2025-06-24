 BTS's Jin to livestream Osaka concert to theaters around the world
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS's Jin to livestream Osaka concert to theaters around the world

Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 08:43
Poster for BTS Jin's ″#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in JAPAN″ live viewing event on July 12 [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Poster for BTS Jin's ″#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in JAPAN″ live viewing event on July 12 [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
Jin of boy band BTS will livestream his July 12 performance at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, to theaters around the world, his agency BigHit Music said Tuesday.
 
The live viewing session of Jin's fan concert titled "#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in JAPAN" will take place for those who cannot attend the event in person.
 

Related Article

 
The live broadcast will take place in 43 CGV theaters across Korea as well as selected theaters in 10 regions around the world including Malaysia, Singapore and India, according to BigHit Music.
 
Jin will kick-start his "#RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR" fan concert series with two events in Goyang, Gyeonggi. The two concerts will also be streamed live through the fan community platform Weverse. An on-site live viewing session will also take place at the Jamsil Indoor Arena in southern Seoul, where fans can watch together as the event is streamed live on a large digital screen.
 
The Goyang event will be followed by 16 performances in eight cities: Chiba and Osaka in Japan, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa and Newark in the United States, London and Amsterdam.
 
Ticket sales for the Osaka concert live viewing will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Jin BTS BigHit Music HYBE

More in K-pop

Astro's Yoon San-ha to release 2nd solo EP 'Chameleon' on July 15

Stray Kids wins Favorite Music Group category at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Ateez lands first Billboard Hot 100 entry with ‘Lemon Drop’

BTS's Jin to livestream Osaka concert to theaters around the world

Baby DONT Cry debuts single 'F Girl' at showcase, declares arrival of 'Baby Rock' genre

Related Stories

BTS's Jin slated to release solo album in second half of 2024

BTS's Jin to release new album 'Echo' on May 16

BTS's agency asks fans to not visit Jin's military base

Police investigate alleged sexual harassment at BTS member Jin's 'free hug' event

Gucci names BTS’s Jin as global ambassador
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)