BTS's Jin to livestream Osaka concert to theaters around the world
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 08:43
- YOON SO-YEON
Jin of boy band BTS will livestream his July 12 performance at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, to theaters around the world, his agency BigHit Music said Tuesday.
The live viewing session of Jin's fan concert titled "#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in JAPAN" will take place for those who cannot attend the event in person.
The live broadcast will take place in 43 CGV theaters across Korea as well as selected theaters in 10 regions around the world including Malaysia, Singapore and India, according to BigHit Music.
Jin will kick-start his "#RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR" fan concert series with two events in Goyang, Gyeonggi. The two concerts will also be streamed live through the fan community platform Weverse. An on-site live viewing session will also take place at the Jamsil Indoor Arena in southern Seoul, where fans can watch together as the event is streamed live on a large digital screen.
The Goyang event will be followed by 16 performances in eight cities: Chiba and Osaka in Japan, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa and Newark in the United States, London and Amsterdam.
Ticket sales for the Osaka concert live viewing will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m.
