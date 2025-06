Donation from BTS's Suga to center for autistic children sparks flood of fan contributions

A groundswell of donations came flooding in from BTS fans eager to support a mental health support center for children with autism after band member Suga donated 5 billion won ($3.6 million) to the facility.General public donations to the Min Yoon-gi Center had surpassed 200 million won as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Severance Hospital said.The milestone came just one day after the hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday and revealed Suga’s donation.Scheduled for completion in September, the Min Yoon-gi Center will offer language, behavioral and psychological therapies for children and adolescents, in addition to operating programs that combine clinical treatment and academic research.Suga worked closely with Chun Geun-a, a leading professor of child psychiatry at Severance Hospital, over seven months to develop a music-integrated therapy program.He also met with children diagnosed with autism.Severance’s public relations office received a surge of inquiries from ARMY and other members of the public interested in contributing, after Suga’s donation came to light.Yonsei University Health System added a dedicated donation option for the Min Yoon-gi Center on its official website in response.Donations from overseas are expected to come in once foreign remittance channels open.BY KIM JI-HYE [ [email protected]