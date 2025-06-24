 Donation from BTS's Suga to center for autistic children sparks flood of fan contributions
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Donation from BTS's Suga to center for autistic children sparks flood of fan contributions

Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 13:52
Suga of BTS, fourth from left, poses for photos with medical staff and researchers at Severance Hospital in western Seoul on June 23. [YONHAP]

Suga of BTS, fourth from left, poses for photos with medical staff and researchers at Severance Hospital in western Seoul on June 23. [YONHAP]

 
A groundswell of donations came flooding in from BTS fans eager to support a mental health support center for children with autism after band member Suga donated 5 billion won ($3.6 million) to the facility.
 
General public donations to the Min Yoon-gi Center had surpassed 200 million won as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Severance Hospital said.
 

Related Article

The milestone came just one day after the hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday and revealed Suga’s donation.
 
Scheduled for completion in September, the Min Yoon-gi Center will offer language, behavioral and psychological therapies for children and adolescents, in addition to operating programs that combine clinical treatment and academic research.
 
Suga worked closely with Chun Geun-a, a leading professor of child psychiatry at Severance Hospital, over seven months to develop a music-integrated therapy program.
 
He also met with children diagnosed with autism.
 
Severance’s public relations office received a surge of inquiries from ARMY and other members of the public interested in contributing, after Suga’s donation came to light.
 
Yonsei University Health System added a dedicated donation option for the Min Yoon-gi Center on its official website in response.
 
Donations from overseas are expected to come in once foreign remittance channels open.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags BTS Suga Min Yoon-gi Center Autism

More in K-pop

Better than gold for BTS as RIAA platinum certifications hit 13

Donation from BTS's Suga to center for autistic children sparks flood of fan contributions

Astro's Yoon San-ha to release 2nd solo EP 'Chameleon' on July 15

Stray Kids wins Favorite Music Group category at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Ateez lands first Billboard Hot 100 entry with ‘Lemon Drop’

Related Stories

Suga departs

'Suga was not summoned on Thursday': BTS agency denies reports

BTS's Suga investigated for alleged DUI incident involving electric scooter

BTS's Suga marks his birthday with charitable donation

BTS Suga's DUI case handed over to prosecution after e-scooter incident
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)