 Kang Daniel to hold concerts at Olympic Hall in August
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 15:43
Singer Kang Daniel [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer Kang Daniel is set to hold a two-day concert series at the Olympic Hall in southern Seoul on Aug. 9 and 10, his agency ARA said Tuesday.
 
Titled “Act: New Episode,” the concerts follow Kang’s “Act” tour, which began in Seoul last October and saw the singer travel across cities in Asia and Europe until last May.
 

Kang released his solo EP “Glow to Haze” with the lead track “Episode” on June 16. ARA said that the singer will perform the new tracks live for the first time in the upcoming performances.
 
Kang debuted in 2017 after winning first place on Mnet’s hit K-pop audition show “Produce 101.” He and 10 other finalists formed the project boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in early 2019. Kang debuted as a solo artist in July of the same year, releasing songs like “Touchin’” (2019), “2U” (2020) and “Paranoia” (2021).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
