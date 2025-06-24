Riize to livestream upcoming Seoul concert in cinemas around the world
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 16:08
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Boy band Riize will livestream an upcoming Seoul concert in movie theaters across 11 regions in real time on July 4, SM Entertainment said Tuesday.
The regions include Mexico, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Taiwan, Macau and the Philippines.
In Korea, the concert will be shown across 24 Megabox theaters.
The show is part of the “Riizing Loud” concerts, set to take place at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, from July 4 to 6. The July 6 performance will be streamed online.
All offline tickets to the band’s first-ever solo concert in Seoul are sold out, as well as limited-view seats, the agency said.
After performing in Korea, Riize will travel to 14 regions, including Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore.
Riize debuted in 2023 with the song, “Get a Guitar.” The six-member band is known for songs like “Talk Saxy” (2023), “Love 119” (2024) and “Boom Boom Bass” (2024).
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)