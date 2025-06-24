 Stray Kids wins Favorite Music Group category at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Stray Kids wins Favorite Music Group category at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 10:27 Updated: 24 Jun. 2025, 11:45
Boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids won the Favorite Music Group category at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which was held on Saturday in Los Angeles.
 
The annual awards ceremony honors figures in television, film, music and sports.
 

Stray Kids was also nominated for Favorite Global Music Star, but the award was given to South African singer Tyla.
 
The band also recently won accolades at the Japan Gold Disc Award, iHeartRadio Music Awards and American Music Awards.
 
Stray Kids is currently touring the United States as part of its ongoing “dominATE” world tour and is set to perform in Chicago on Thursday.
 
Stray Kids debuted in 2018. The eight-member boy band saw commercial success with songs such as “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
