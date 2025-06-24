 G-Dragon to feature as guest performer in Psy's 'Summer Swag' concert series
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 12:03
Singers G-Dragon, left, and Psy [NEWS1]

G-Dragon is set to be featured as a guest performer on Psy’s annual “Summer Swag” concert this year.
 
The announcement was made on Psy’s social media on Monday in a 10-second video, in which Psy asks, “What are you doing this summer?” The scene cuts to G-Dragon, who says, “I’m going to ‘Summer Swag.’”
 

Psy’s “Summer Swag” concerts, famous for spraying water at the audience through cannons, is set to begin in Incheon on Saturday and Sunday. The “Gangnam Style” (2012) singer will then tour the country, visiting cities including Daejeon, Gwacheon, Suwon, Daegu, Busan and Gwangju.
 
Psy’s self-established agency P Nation launched its first girl group, Baby DONT Cry, on Monday with the song “F Girl.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
