U.S. expected to complete global force posture review late summer or early fall: Official

The United States' review on its global force posture is expected to be completed late summer or early fall, a senior U.S. official said Monday, vowing efforts to ensure that there will be no security gaps in the event of a troop level adjustment.Ambassador Matthew Whitaker, U.S. permanent representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), made the remarks amid concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration could consider a drawdown of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea to focus on deterring an assertive China."We expect that the Pentagon's review will be completed late summer or early fall, but I would defer specific questions on the rollout to our friends at the Defense Department in the Pentagon," Whitaker said during an online press briefing."We will work hand in glove with our European and Canadian allies to make sure that there are no security gaps in the defense capabilities to the extent that any [...] moved out by the U.S. of anywhere [...] those will be replaced and ensured to be completed in an orderly and organized fashion," he added.He was responding to a question about whether Trump will commit to synchronizing any future U.S. troop drawdown in Europe with increased European defense capabilities.Korea has also been carefully watching the global posture review following a Wall Street Journal report that the Pentagon is considering the idea of withdrawing some 4,500 troops from Korea and moving them to other locations in the Indo-Pacific, including Guam.Touching on the upcoming NATO summit, set to take place in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the ambassador stressed that NATO is on track to achieve a "historic" commitment under which each NATO ally pledges to spend at least 5 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP)."This commitment is more than just a number. It represents a renewal of NATO's relevance, a rebalancing of the burden for our collective defense, and a clear signal that the alliance stands united against today's security challenges from Russian aggression to emerging threats in cyber and space."He went on to say, "The 5 percent commitment is the single most important step NATO can take to ensure that it remains strong and ready for the future."Commenting on NATO's Indo-Pacific partners, Korea, Australia, Japan and New Zealand, Whitaker said the United States is looking forward to meeting with the partners in The Hague, which he cast as "some of our most like-minded and capable NATO partners."He said defense industrial cooperation, resilient supply chains and threat assessments will continue to be key areas that the United States and NATO allies will engage on with Indo-Pacific partners.The leaders of Korea, Australia and Japan have reportedly decided not to join the NATO summit. Representing Korea, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac will participate in the summit.Yonhap