44 Korean nationals, 1 Korean American evacuated from Israel to Egypt by authorities
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 09:00
A total of 44 Korean nationals and one Korean American with U.S. citizenship who had been staying in Israel were safely evacuated to Egypt on Monday, Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday evening.
The ministry said the evacuation was made possible through “close cooperation between the Korean association in Israel, the Korean embassies in Israel and Egypt and the Korean association in Egypt, along with strong public and private coordination.”
The Korean association in Israel first identified those who wished to evacuate and relayed the information to the Korean embassy in Israel, according to the ministry.
The embassy then accompanied the evacuees to the Israel-Egypt border using government-arranged buses and assisted them with exit procedures.
Once across the border, the Korean embassy in Egypt supported the group’s entry into Egypt and arranged transport by chartered bus to Cairo, according to the ministry.
The Korean association in Egypt arranged for the evacuees to stay at the homes of Korean residents in the capital. The Korean embassy in Egypt will also provide consular assistance, including helping them book return flights to Korea.
“As of June 17, travel advisories for all of Israel and Iran have been elevated to Level 3 or higher — which corresponds to a recommendation to leave the area,” the Foreign Ministry said. “We strongly urge Korean nationals currently staying in Israel and Iran to take extra precautions for their personal safety and to promptly leave the region in accordance with embassy guidance.”
As of Sunday, approximately 70 Korean nationals were residing in Iran and another 460 residing in Israel, according to the Foreign Ministry.
“The government will closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and continue to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of our citizens residing in the Middle East,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
