Log the plog: Jeju launches app to record plogging work for volunteer credit
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 11:58
Jeju became the first local government in Korea to launch a mobile app for plogging — an activity that combines jogging or walking with picking up trash. Users can participate in plogging activities at any time on the island and receive credit for their volunteer hours.
The Jeju municipal government and the Jeju Tourism Organization announced Monday that they would provide groups of 10 or more ploggers with supplies worth up to 15,000 won ($11) per person, including gear and food.
All group members must be registered on the Jeju Plogging app and participate in at least one hour of plogging. After the activity, they are required to upload verification photos and the weight of collected trash through the app.
The app, developed jointly by the Jeju municipal government, Jeju Province Development Corporation and the Jeju volunteer center, serves as a digital platform to manage the island’s environmental initiatives. It aims to integrate various sporadic plogging efforts into a unified system. Last year, over 12,000 people participated in plogging on the island.
Anyone aged 14 and older can join group plogging at their convenience, and individual plogging is also supported via GPS. The app allows users to register group events, recruit participants and log their activity.
Participants who meet certain activity thresholds can earn volunteer mileage points, which can be redeemed for discounts at public facilities. Those with over 300 hours of volunteer work can receive a prepaid card from the Jeju volunteer center, which can be used at public parking lots and designated partner stores.
The collected data, such as the amount of trash and number of participants, will help Jeju authorities assess environmental conditions by region and inform future campaigns or targeted interventions in high-waste areas.
“In response to growing interest from people in their 20s and 30s who want to know more about plogging, we developed this app to meet the needs of an era when tourists visit Jeju to plog,” said Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun. “We hope the app will help expand participation among residents and tourists year-round.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI CHOONG-IL [[email protected]]
