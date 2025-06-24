 Very wet evening rush hour expected as monsoon front hits Seoul area
Very wet evening rush hour expected as monsoon front hits Seoul area

Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 13:06
A person with an umbrella walks in rain in downtown Seoul on June 20. [YONHAP]

A monsoon front is expected to move north on Tuesday, bringing heavy downpours to the Seoul metropolitan area during the evening rush hour. Areas without rainfall will continue to experience sweltering heat.
 
Rain was falling at a rate of 5 to 10 millimeters (0.19 to 0.38 inches) per hour in the Jeolla regions as of 10 a.m., with light showers or drizzle reported in parts of the Gyeongsang regions and Jeju Island, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
 

The stationary front is forecast to strengthen and extend northward, expanding the monsoon rain nationwide. The KMA predicted that showers will begin in southern Gyeonggi, central and southern inland Gangwon, northern North Chungcheong and northern North Gyeongsang in the afternoon, before spreading to Seoul, Incheon, northern Gyeonggi and Gangwon overnight.
 
Heavy rainfall of 10 to 20 millimeters per hour is expected through Tuesday evening in the southern regions and from late afternoon to early Wednesday in the central regions. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also possible in some areas. In Seoul and the capital region, rain is expected to intensify around commuting hours, prompting caution on the roads.
 
The monsoon rain is expected to continue through Wednesday before tapering off in the afternoon. Total precipitation is forecast at 20 to 60 millimeters for most parts of the country, including the capital area, and 30 to 80 millimeters in the Gyeongsang regions.
 
Commuters walk with umbrellas at Gwanghwamun Intersection in central Seoul on June 20 as a heavy rain advisory is issued across the capital with the start of the monsoon season. [NEWS1]

In areas without rain, temperatures are expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).
 
“Daytime highs on Tuesday will reach around 30 degrees in the capital and inland Gangwon, so please stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade,” the KMA advised. Tropical night conditions are also expected in some areas, with overnight temperatures remaining above 20 degrees Celsius.
 
After the rain subsides on Wednesday, the monsoon season will pause briefly, but showers are forecast to return on Saturday, particularly in central regions. Rain could continue through the weekend into early next week.
 
“Affected regions may vary depending on the development of the North Pacific high-pressure system and the position of the stationary front,” a KMA official said. “Please stay updated, as unstable atmospheric conditions could also bring localized showers.”
 
With heavy rain forecast nationwide, officials at the Korea Water Resources Corporation’s Water Management Control Center in Daedeok District, Daejeon, monitor conditions on June 20. [NEWS1]

Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
