Korea Post offers discount for international students, foreign job seekers in Ulsan
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 14:30
International students and foreign job seekers in Ulsan can receive a 13 percent discount when using Korea Post’s expedited international mail delivery service in the region.
Ulsan Metropolitan City announced on Tuesday that it will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korea Post’s Busan regional office to introduce a special discount for Korea Post’s Express Mail Service (EMS) at 3 p.m. on the same day.
Following the new initiative, which begins Tuesday, D-2, D-4 and D-10 visa holders in Ulsan can get at least a 10 percent discount when using Korea Post's EMS. An additional three percent discount will be provided when booking the service via the Korea Post app or on its official website.
“Through the MOU, we aim to lessen the financial burden of international students living in the city when having parcels delivered to their families and acquaintances,” Ulsan Metropolitan City's deputy mayor Ahn Hyo-dae said.
“We will try our utmost to introduce more support policies so that the international students will be able to carry on with their studies in a more stable environment and improve their overall living conditions in the city.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
