New Incheon National University president envisions innovative 'convergence' education
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 07:00
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
Lee In-jae, the new president of Incheon National University (INU), has vowed to transform the school into an innovative, research-oriented school that works closely with both the local community and global scholars.
"We must create a university where students are happy," Lee said in a written interview, calling for a "convergence education" system that can "flexibly respond to changes in society and industry, breaking away from traditional major-centered education."
Lee further stressed policies to strengthen the university's global capabilities and international student program through an expansion of student exchange programs with overseas universities, the systemization of joint research programs with overseas scholars and the encouragement of a more diverse campus.
"We will foster flexible and inclusive thinking in students and build a strong global research network for the university," Lee said. He said INU will utilize its Songdo International City location to grow into a global campus.
Lee advocates for a student-centered education and plans to reform the school's undergraduate education system. His approach includes the expansion of "convergence majors," the establishment of "micro majors," an expanded Great Books program, the introduction of a joint undergraduate system with other universities and a strengthened industry-university collaborative education.
Lee is also pushing to improve the quality of education through better lecture environments and educational infrastructure, support for AI-based teaching and learning methods and more field training opportunities.
Lee further said he will transform INU into a research-oriented university, stressing that "research determines the reputation of a university," proposing a transformation into a research-oriented university.
He proposed a plan to strengthen research capabilities in future cutting-edge fields by attracting talented graduate students, establishing more research labs, reforming the research funding system and expanding joint research opportunities with industrial clusters.
Lee emphasized that national universities should focus on studying regional issues, and design the future and come up with strategies together with the region.
He said that INU should play a key role in the development of the local community, proposing strengthened cooperation with local governments, expanding campus events to local residents, enhancing lifelong education programs and leading regional innovation system and education projects.
The university aims to attract key national projects and reorganize industry-academia cooperation. In turn, Lee said he envisions a virtuous cycle where research, education and industry-academia cooperation are organically linked to each other, and research results are returned to education and industry.
Lee stressed that "the capabilities of faculty and staff are the competitiveness of the university." He said he will encourage a communication network where the diverse voices of university staffers can be conveyed without any hindrances.
Lee, a professor of the INU's Department of Economics, was appointed the university's fourth president last month. His term runs for four years.
He is a graduate of Incheon High School and received his bachelor's and master's degrees in law from Seoul National University. He also received his LL.M. from the University of Chicago Law School and a doctorate in economics from New York University. He has also served as president of the Korean Labor Economics Association and president of the Korea Labor Institute. Lee currently serves as chair of the Minimum Wage Commission, among other posts.
INU was founded as a private university in 1979, became a municipal university in 1994 and transitioned into a national university in 2013.
"Universities are not only educational institutions, but also a source of national competitiveness as well as a regional partner," Lee said.
He expressed willingness to work together with other institutions so that INU can grow into a university that will lead the future of Korea through education, research and service.
"INU is already a university with a sufficient foundation for growth," Lee said. "Now is the time to build a future-oriented national university model with our own flavor based on change and innovation."
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)