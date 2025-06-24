North 'strongly denounces' U.S. strike on Iran, says Washington is violating int'l law
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 15:43
North Korea said Monday it “strongly denounces” the United States for its recent military strike on Iran, accusing Washington of violating international law and infringing on state sovereignty. However, Pyongyang stopped short of explicitly acknowledging the reported strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling instead for the international community to issue a collective rebuke.
The subdued tone marks a departure from North Korea’s usual rhetoric, and analysts say it reflects the shock of seeing what it has long called its “treasured sword” — a nuclear program — targeted by a U.S. airstrike. The incident also came amid remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting regime change in Iran.
In an English statement published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a spokesperson for the North’s Foreign Ministry said that the United States’ attack on Iran “severely violated the UN Charter with respect for sovereignty and noninterference in internal affairs as the basic principle and norms of other international laws and violently trampled down the territorial integrity and security interests of a sovereign state.”
Regarding the broader regional conflict, the spokesperson attributed it to “the reckless valor of Israel, which has promoted its unilateral interests through ceaseless war moves and territorial expansion and by the Western-style free order that has tolerated and encouraged it.”
The statement claimed that “under the pretext of the so-called ‘peacekeeping’ and ‘threat removal,’” tensions in the Middle East are “causing serious negative consequences to the global security structure.”
The North concluded by urging the international community to “raise the voice of unanimous censure and rejection against the United States and Israel’s confrontational acts.” Despite the condemnation, the regime avoided its typical harsh language — a signal that it may be deliberately managing its tone.
North Korea has been closely monitoring the escalation between Israel and Iran. In recent days, its official media outlet has relayed information on the conflict using quotes from friendly nations and foreign press, rather than issuing direct commentary. The Rodong Sinmun, the North’s main newspaper, cited remarks from officials in Russia, Iran and Lebanon on the situation but did not offer its own assessment.
Still, Pyongyang continues to publish content critical of Israel, reflecting the North's ideological alignment with Iran as a fellow anti-American and pro-Russian partner. For now, experts say the regime is maintaining a low-key response, though it may issue a formal statement during the upcoming Workers’ Party plenary meeting later this month.
Some analysts believe North Korea could use the incident to reinforce its own justification for nuclear armament.
“North Korea will likely frame the U.S. attack on Iran as proof of the legitimacy of its longstanding policy prioritizing regime survival and nuclear weapons development,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies.
“It may also pursue deeper military ties within an anti-Western bloc led by China and Russia, and adopt a foreign policy that further entrenches skepticism toward inter-Korean dialogue and negotiations with Washington.”
The strike could also accelerate North Korea’s military cooperation with Russia. Experts warn that the airstrike may serve as a catalyst for even stronger bilateral ties. In June 2024, Pyongyang and Moscow signed a treaty establishing a “comprehensive strategic partnership,” which analysts believe could serve as a framework for expanding mutual economic and military dependency.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on last Friday appeared to support this view.
“We intend to develop military-technical cooperation with friendly countries,” Putin said, without naming any specific countries. “This includes not only supply or modernization of equipment and armaments, but also joint developments, personnel training and creation of enterprises and production capacities on a turnkey basis.”
Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and Pyongyang’s continued alignment with Moscow, North Korea may be among those “friendly nations.”
Prof. Lim added that Israel’s use of F-35 fighter jets and drones in the Iranian strike likely underscored to North Korea the importance of advanced military technology.
“North Korea will likely intensify efforts to upgrade its independent air defense system, especially by seeking technological, equipment and personnel support from Russia,” he said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO, LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
