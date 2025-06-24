 U.S. to extend national emergency declaration over North Korean threats for another year
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 08:48 Updated: 24 Jun. 2025, 08:58
U.S. President Donald Trump answers reporters' questions during a meeting with members of the Juventus football team in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on June 18. [EPA/YONHAP]

The United States plans to extend a long-running executive order declaring a national emergency over an "unusual" and "extraordinary" threat posed by North Korea, a White House document showed Monday.
 
The White House posted a notice on the Federal Register, announcing a decision to extend it for another year, as it is set to expire later this week if not renewed. It marks the second Trump administration's first extension of the national emergency on North Korea. The emergency has been in place since 2008.
 

"The existence and risk of the proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula and the actions and policies of the government of North Korea continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States," the notice said.
 
The notice is set to be officially published on Tuesday.
 
The planned extension comes as Pyongyang has been doubling down on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs with its regime emboldened by its deepening cooperation with Russia.
 
Despite persistent North Korean threats, hopes for reengagement with Pyongyang have emerged as U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed openness to summitry with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, while new South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has expressed hope to improve inter-Korean relations.

Yonhap
