트럼프 G7정상회의 조기 귀국에 한미 정상회담 무산
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 08:00
Trump's early departure from G7 summit disrupts meeting plans with Korea's Lee
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Korean President Lee Jae Myung's much-anticipated first bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for Tuesday in Canada, meant to set the tone for future trade negotiations, was thwarted after the American leader decided to leave the Group of 7 (G7) summit early.
set the tone: 분위기를 조성해 주다, 방향을 설정하다
thwart: 좌절시키다, 틀어지다
이재명 대통령과 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 화요일 (6월17일) 캐나다에서 가질 예정이었던 첫 정상회담이 트럼프 대통령의 조기 귀국으로 무산됐다. 이번 회담은 향후 관세 협상의 방향을 설정하는 데 중요한 계기가 될 것으로 기대됐지만, 트럼프 대통령이 주요 7개국(G7) 정상회의에서 조기에 떠나기로 결정하면서 일정이 틀어졌다.
In a press briefing in Calgary late Monday, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac confirmed that the two leaders were initially slated to meet Tuesday on the margins of the G7 gathering. He said that the U.S. side had gotten in touch to ask for Korea's "understanding" over Trump's sudden departure ahead of schedule.
slated: 계획하다, 예정돼 있다
ask for understanding: 양해를 구하다, 이해를 바라다
sudden: 갑작스러운
ahead of schedule: 예정보다 먼저, 조기
위성락 국가안보실장은 지난 월요일 (6월16일) 밤 캘거리에서 진행된 브리핑에서, G7 정상회의를 계기로 한미 정상회담이 화요일로 예정돼 있었으나 미국 측이 트럼프 대통령의 갑작스러운 귀국 결정을 전하며 한국 측에 “양해를 구하는 연락이 왔었다"고 밝혔다.
Lee arrived in Calgary, Alberta, earlier Monday for a three-day trip to participate in the G7 meeting and hold one-on-one talks with global leaders, marking Korea's return to summit diplomacy after a six-month vacuum.
return: 복귀, 돌아오다
summit diplomacy: 정상 외교
vacuum: 공백
이 대통령은 이날 오전 앨버타주 캘거리에 도착해 1박3일간의 해외 일정을 시작했다. 대통령은 G7 정상회의에 참석하고 각국 정상들과 양자 회담을 가질 예정이며, 이는 한국이 6개월 간의 정상 외교 공백기를 마치고 외교 무대에 복귀함을 의미한다.
However, to the surprise of global leaders, the White House announced Trump will leave the summit Monday night after a G7 leaders' dinner due to the Middle East situation, derailing Lee's plans to hold in-person talks with the U.S. president following up on their first phone call on June 6.
derail: 무산되다, 탈선하다
그러나 각국 정상들이 예상하지 못한 가운데, 백악관은 중동에서 벌어지고 있는 상황 때문에 트럼프 대통령이 G7 정상 만찬 후 월요일 밤 곧바로 워싱턴으로 귀국하기로 했다고 밝혔다. 이로 인해 지난 6월6일 이뤄진 첫 한미 전화 통화에 이어 트럼프 대통령과 직접 회담을 하려던 이 대통령의 계획이 결국 무산됐다.
The U.S. president had been expected to hold bilateral meetings with other G7 attendees, including Australia, on Tuesday. However, Trump later wrote on his Truth Social platform as he left Canada that his departure for Washington had "nothing to do with" an Israel-Iran cease-fire and was "much bigger than that."
cease-fire: 휴전
미국 대통령은 화요일 호주 정상을 포함한 G7 참석 정상들과 양자 회담을 가질 예정이었다. 트럼프 대통령은 소셜미디어 트루스소셜에 올린 글에서 G7 정상회의를 떠난 이유가 이스라엘과 이란 사이의 휴전과는 “전혀 관계가 없다”고 밝히며 “훨씬 더 큰 일”이라고 강조했다.
"Because President Trump suddenly returned to his country, the Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for tomorrow has become difficult," Wi told reporters. "We have received a call from the United States asking for understanding regarding this situation."
He said such scheduling issues can happen at multilateral summits, downplaying concerns over diplomatic gaffes.
multilateral: 다자
diplomatic gaffe: 외교적 결례
downplay: 경시하다, 일축하다
위 안보실장은 기자들에게 "트럼프 대통령이 오늘 갑자기 귀국을 하게 됐기 때문에 내일로 예정됐던 한미 정상회담은 어렵게 됐다"고 밝혔다. 그는 “미국 측으로부터는 우리 측에 상황에 대해 양해를 구하는 연락이 왔었다"고 전했으며 원래 다자회의에서 일정 변경은 간간이 있으며 외교적 결례에 대한 우려는 일축했다.
A senior presidential official said that Lee had been informed about the U.S. situation immediately, and the president called to "push for another opportunity as soon as possible." Lee and Trump could still meet later this month if both leaders attend the NATO summit in The Hague next week.
as soon as possible: 빠른 시일 내에, 신속하게
대통령실 고위 관계자는 이 대통령이 트럼프 대통령의 귀국 상황을 즉시 보고 받았으며, 가능한 한 빠른 시일 내에 다시 회담이 성사될 수 있도록 재추진을 지시했다고 밝혔다. 이 대통령과 트럼프 대통령은 이르면 다음 주 네덜란드 헤이그에서 열리는 나토(NATO) 정상회의에서 만날 가능성도 열려 있다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
