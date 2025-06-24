10-year-old dies, sister critically injured in Busan apartment blaze
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 10:42
A 10-year-old girl died and her younger sister was critically injured when a fire broke out in their Busan apartment while their parents were at work.
According to police and fire authorities, the fire occurred around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on the fourth floor of an apartment in Gaegeum-dong, Busanjin District, Busan. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes.
The 10-year-old girl died at the scene. Her seven-year-old sister was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.
Authorities believe the children were left alone at home while their parents were out working.
“There is no indication of external trauma or foul play at this time,” a police official said, adding that the girl is believed to have died from smoke inhalation.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
