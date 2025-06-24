 Arrest warrant for former president 'unjustified,' according to Yoon's attorneys
Arrest warrant for former president 'unjustified,' according to Yoon's attorneys

Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 20:41
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol enters the Seoul Central District Court on June 23 in southern Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The legal team representing former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday protested the special prosecutor’s request for an arrest warrant, calling it unjustified. Yoon would respond to a summons if issued through "proper legal procedures," according to Yoon's attorneys.
 
“The special prosecutor has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon,” the defense team said in a statement released Tuesday evening.
 

“Yoon had intended to cooperate with the investigation after coordinating a schedule once the case was transferred from the police to the special prosecutor,” they said. “However, the special prosecutor did not issue a single summons or subpoena and instead abruptly requested an arrest warrant.”
 
Yoon's attorneys emphasized that requesting a warrant immediately after the special counsel’s formation was unwarranted and reiterated that Yoon is prepared to appear if due process is followed.
 
The special counsel, which is investigating the alleged Dec. 3 emergency martial law plan, filed for an arrest warrant for Yoon at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday with the Seoul Central District Court. Charges include obstruction of official duties by special public officials.
 
According to the counsel, Yoon had refused to comply with police summons on two accounts and again on June 19, after the special probe began. 
 
"He has made it clear that he will not be attending other summons, either," the team said Tuesday.
 
Former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive at the polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 3 morning to cast their ballots in the 21st presidential election. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The office said that to ensure continuity in the investigation and conduct a necessary suspect interrogation, it had no choice but to seek an arrest warrant.
 
Yoon’s side has previously said it does not recognize the legitimacy of the special counsel and that it "will not comply with an unconstitutional process."
 
At a court hearing held Monday on charges that Yoon acted as the ringleader of a rebellion, his attorneys argued, “The special prosecutor law infringes on the right to a fair trial. It is unprecedented for a special counsel to be recommended by a political faction, appointed by a president from the same party, and granted investigative authority.”
 
The police’s special investigation unit into the Dec. 3 martial law plan had summoned Yoon three times — on June 5, June 12 and June 19 — none of which he complied with.
 
Given this pattern, the special prosecutor concluded Yoon would not respond to future summonses either. For that reason, and to avoid delays in the investigation, the office sought custody of Yoon on charges including obstruction of special public officials.
 
A decision on whether to issue the arrest warrant could come as early as Tuesday night.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
