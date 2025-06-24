Korean, foreign spouses can register birth of their baby without name length limit

We're sweet enough, thanks: Nearly 6 in 10 Koreans support tax on sugary goods, survey says

Female contestant from dating show 'I Am Solo' fined for slapping man, smashing his phone

Special counsel prosecutors demand arrest warrant for former President Yoon

Related Stories

Girl group (G)I-DLE to drop its fourth EP "I burn" on Jan. 11

IVE's EP 'I've IVE' sells over one million copies in week after release

(G)I-DLE takes to the stage, online, with some technical glitches

Girl group Weki Meki to drop its fifth EP 'I Am Me.' on Thursday

Ro Eun-nim can't even imagine life without painting