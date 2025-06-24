Gunning for excellence

A joint antiterrorism drill was held on the afternoon of June 24 near Orasia Station in Gijang County, Busan, in preparation for the 2025 APEC summit. The exercise was organized to respond to increasingly sophisticated and multifaceted terror threats targeting large-scale international events such as the upcoming summit. Hosted by the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, the drill involved some 200 personnel from 15 agencies, including the Busan city government, the National Intelligence Service, the military, fire authorities and the Korea Railroad Corporation. [YONHAP]