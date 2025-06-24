High school student accused of sexually harassing teacher handed over to prosecution
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 19:55
A male high school student accused of sexually harassing his teacher has been handed over to the prosecution.
The Ulsan Nambu Police Precinct said Tuesday it booked the student on charges of indecent assault and recently forwarded the case to prosecutors with a recommendation for indictment.
The student is accused of repeatedly molesting a teacher at his school around March. He also allegedly made sexually inappropriate remarks about the teacher in an online group chat involving dozens of other students.
Police are investigating whether the comments made in the chat room constitute sexual harassment or defamation.
After receiving a report in April, the Ulsan Metropolitan Office of Education suspended the student from school for seven days and launched an internal investigation. On April 21, the school's teachers’ rights protection committee recommended that the student transfer to a different school.
However, the student reportedly returned to classes after the suspension ended, prompting the teacher to take personal leave to avoid contact.
“We treated this as a serious matter and handled it as quickly as possible,” said an official from the Ulsan education office. "We provided the teacher with information on lawsuit support, personal safety services and access to psychological and legal counseling."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
