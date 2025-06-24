'I Am Solo' contestant arrested on suspicion of rape
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 13:51
Police arrested a man in his 30s who appeared on the reality dating show “I Am Solo” (2021-) on suspicion of rape, authorities said on Tuesday.
Officers from the Mapo Police Precinct in western Seoul took the suspect, surnamed Park, into custody after an emergency arrest on Monday on suspicion of quasi-rape as defined by the Criminal Act.
Quasi-rape refers to nonconsensual intercourse committed by taking advantage of a victim who is unconscious or otherwise unable to resist.
Park allegedly raped a woman in her 20s around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday in a parking lot in Mapo District, western Seoul. Police are investigating the specific details of the incident.
Park reportedly appeared on the ENA and SBS Plus reality show “I Am Solo” (2021-) and its spin-off “I Am Solo: Love Continues” (2022-).
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
