 Kookmin University assesses revocation of Kim Keon Hee's Ph.D.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Kookmin University assesses revocation of Kim Keon Hee's Ph.D.

Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 16:48
Kim Keon Hee, left, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, lines up to vote for the presidential election on June 3. Following Sookmyung Women's University's decision to revoke Kim's master's degree, Kookmin University, where she got a doctorate, is looking into whether her doctorate will be revoked as well. [NEWS1]

Kim Keon Hee, left, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, lines up to vote for the presidential election on June 3. Following Sookmyung Women's University's decision to revoke Kim's master's degree, Kookmin University, where she got a doctorate, is looking into whether her doctorate will be revoked as well. [NEWS1]

 
Following Sookmyung Women's University's decision to revoke former first lady Kim Keon Hee's master's degree, Kookmin University is also working on assessing if her Ph.D. will be revoked.
 
Kookmin University announced Tuesday it is going through administrative procedures to assess Kim's degree.
 

Related Article

Kim graduated with a Ph.D. from Kookmin University's Graduate School of Techno Design in 2008. She received her master’s degree from Sookmyung Women's University's Graduate School of Education in 1999, which was revoked Tuesday following the discovery that her thesis was plagiarized.
 
"Based on Kim Keon Hee's master's degree getting revoked, we are going through administrative procedures to assess her eligibility in enrolling in a doctorate program at our Graduate School of Techno Design and getting a degree."
 
The Higher Education Act states that those with a master's degree are eligible to apply to doctoral programs. With Kim's master's degree at Sookmyung Women's University revoked, this provides grounds for Kookmin University to nullify Kim's doctorate.
 
Kookmin University will obtain documents needed to assess the eligibility of Kim's degree, such as confirmation of the master's degree being canceled from Sookmyung Women's University, as well as consent from Kim to obtain other official documents.
 
"We will officially bring up the issue through the Graduate School of Techno Design committee, and make a decision via the Graduate School committee, and then take appropriate measures," said a spokesperson for the university. "Given the seriousness of the situation, we will do our best to ensure everything is carried out swiftly and accurately."

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea Kookmin University Kim Keon Hee

More in Social Affairs

Special counsel prosecutors demand arrest warrant for former President Yoon

Kookmin University assesses revocation of Kim Keon Hee's Ph.D.

Female contestant from dating show 'I Am Solo' fined for slapping man, smashing his phone

We're sweet enough, thanks: Nearly 6 in 10 Koreans support tax on sugary goods, survey says

Korean, foreign spouses can register birth of their baby without name length limit

Related Stories

Time is running out to fix first lady risk

Former first lady faces degree revocation after Sookmyung Women’s University amends regulations

Consul general in New York offers to resign over alleged ties to first lady

Cambodian boy's life transformed after meeting with Korea's first lady

2022.01.18 Cartoon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)