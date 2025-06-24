Kookmin University assesses revocation of Kim Keon Hee's Ph.D.
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 16:48
- LEE TAE-HEE
Following Sookmyung Women's University's decision to revoke former first lady Kim Keon Hee's master's degree, Kookmin University is also working on assessing if her Ph.D. will be revoked.
Kookmin University announced Tuesday it is going through administrative procedures to assess Kim's degree.
Kim graduated with a Ph.D. from Kookmin University's Graduate School of Techno Design in 2008. She received her master’s degree from Sookmyung Women's University's Graduate School of Education in 1999, which was revoked Tuesday following the discovery that her thesis was plagiarized.
"Based on Kim Keon Hee's master's degree getting revoked, we are going through administrative procedures to assess her eligibility in enrolling in a doctorate program at our Graduate School of Techno Design and getting a degree."
The Higher Education Act states that those with a master's degree are eligible to apply to doctoral programs. With Kim's master's degree at Sookmyung Women's University revoked, this provides grounds for Kookmin University to nullify Kim's doctorate.
Kookmin University will obtain documents needed to assess the eligibility of Kim's degree, such as confirmation of the master's degree being canceled from Sookmyung Women's University, as well as consent from Kim to obtain other official documents.
"We will officially bring up the issue through the Graduate School of Techno Design committee, and make a decision via the Graduate School committee, and then take appropriate measures," said a spokesperson for the university. "Given the seriousness of the situation, we will do our best to ensure everything is carried out swiftly and accurately."
