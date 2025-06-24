Parents take legal action after teen suffers brain injury during police stop in Incheon
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 09:49
A teenager riding an electric scooter without a license or helmet was injured during a police stop, prompting the parents to file a criminal complaint and a damages lawsuit.
Two teenagers fell to the ground during a police stop around 2:45 p.m. on June 13 in Bupyeong-dong, Bupyeong District, Incheon, according to the Samsan Police Precinct in Incheon on Monday.
The teenagers were riding a single electric scooter together without helmets when a police officer approached them at a crosswalk and grabbed one of their arms, causing them to fall.
During the incident, one teen, who had been riding on the back of the scooter, suffered a serious head injury and was transported to the emergency room. He was diagnosed with a traumatic brain hemorrhage and a skull fracture.
The bleeding subsided during treatment and the teen was discharged on Monday after being hospitalized for 10 days.
The teen acknowledged the traffic violations but claimed the police used excessive force during the stop.
The teen’s parents said that “a police officer suddenly jumped out and made an excessive inspection, which caused our son to be injured.” The parents have reportedly filed a criminal complaint against the officer for professional negligence resulting in injury. They also plan to pursue a damages lawsuit.
The police said that they had ordered the teenagers to stop before the physical intervention.
“We intervened because the situation was dangerous and regret that the teen was injured,” a police official said. “We attempted to offer medical costs through the public servant liability insurance program, but the teen’s parents declined.”
“Since the parents are planning both a criminal complaint and civil lawsuit, we will first focus on clearly establishing the facts related to this incident,” the official added.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
