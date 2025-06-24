Seoul to begin trial rides for Han River ferry in July
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 10:21
Seoul will begin recruiting participants for trial rides on the Han River ferry, an environmentally friendly water transit service set to launch in September.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Monday that starting July 1, citizens and tourists can apply to take part in the trial, which will run through Aug. 30.
The Han River ferry is the city’s first water-based public transportation system along the river and will stop at seven piers — Magok, Mangwon, Yeouido, Oksu, Apgujeong, Ttukseom and Jamsil — covering a route of approximately 31.5 kilometers (19.6 miles). An express service connecting Magok, Yeouido and Jamsil will also be operated.
“The Han River ferry was introduced to improve transportation convenience for citizens and enhance the city’s global competitiveness by creating a new tourism resource,” the city said in a statement.
The service was first unveiled at a launch ceremony held on Nov. 25 last year. Since then, the vessels have passed safety and performance tests by the Korea Maritime Transportation Safety Authority. Trial runs with experts and emergency response drills have also been conducted.
Two completed vessels will be used for the trial period. When the service officially launches in September, 10 vessels will be in operation, with two additional boats on standby, bringing the total fleet to 12.
Applications for the trial ride open on Monday via the official ride application website. Participation is free and open to Seoul residents as well as domestic and international tourists. Rides will be offered every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday during the trial period.
During the trial, the Han River ferry will depart from Yeouido Pier and travel directly to Jamsil Pier without intermediate stops. On Tuesdays and Thursdays in July, rides will depart at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. In case of severe weather or rising water levels, passengers will receive a cancellation notice by text message four hours in advance.
Events are also planned throughout the trial. Photo zones will be installed at Yeouido and Jamsil piers, and participants who post about their experience on social media will be entered into a prize draw. Additional attractions include live busking performances near the piers and tie-ins with summer cultural events.
“We have focused on inspecting services and systems since early June to ensure a safe operating environment,” said Park Jin-young, head of Seoul’s Future Hangang Headquarters. “We hope many citizens and tourists will participate and share their heartfelt feedback on the Han River ferry experience.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SOO-KI [[email protected]]
