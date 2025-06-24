 Special counsel prosecutors demand arrest warrant for former President Yoon
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 18:15
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol enters the Seoul Central District Court on June 23 in southern Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Prosecutors with the special investigation team on Tuesday requested an arrest warrant against former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
 
Prosecutors investigating Yoon's martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, said the request follows Yoon's repeated refusal to attend police questioning, as well as other summons by the investigation team. 
 

"He has failed to attend the summons on June 19, after the special probe began on June 18," said the team on Tuesday in a statement.
 
"He has made it clear that he will not be attending other summons, either." 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
