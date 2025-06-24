Teenager dies from burns after kart catches fire in Jeju
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 10:00
A teenager died over the weekend after suffering severe burns from a recreational kart accident in Jeju.
The 17-year-old was undergoing treatment for the burns at a general hospital in Gyeonggi and died on Sunday, according to the Seogwipo Police Precinct in Jeju.
Following the teenager's death, police said they would upgrade the charge against the kart company from professional negligence resulting in injury to professional negligence resulting in death and continue their investigation.
The incident took place at around 3:43 p.m. on May 29 at a kart experience center in Seogwipo. The kart the teen was driving overturned after colliding with a tire installed to prevent vehicles from going off course at a turn. Fuel is believed to have leaked and ignited due to the engine’s heat.
The teen was rescued and transported to a hospital via a medical helicopter. The individual suffered third-degree burns on various parts of his body, according to doctors.
Police sent the damaged kart to the National Forensic Service to determine the cause of the fire and to examine it for any mechanical defects. Authorities have also been investigating whether the kart company implemented proper safety measures. The results of the forensic analysis are expected later this month.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
