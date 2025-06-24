 Teenager dies from burns after kart catches fire in Jeju
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Teenager dies from burns after kart catches fire in Jeju

Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 10:00
The picture of a recreational cart burned down [JEJU FIRE SAFETY HEADQUARTERS]

The picture of a recreational cart burned down [JEJU FIRE SAFETY HEADQUARTERS]

 
A teenager died over the weekend after suffering severe burns from a recreational kart accident in Jeju.
 
The 17-year-old was undergoing treatment for the burns at a general hospital in Gyeonggi and died on Sunday, according to the Seogwipo Police Precinct in Jeju.
 

Related Article

 
Following the teenager's death, police said they would upgrade the charge against the kart company from professional negligence resulting in injury to professional negligence resulting in death and continue their investigation.
 
The incident took place at around 3:43 p.m. on May 29 at a kart experience center in Seogwipo. The kart the teen was driving overturned after colliding with a tire installed to prevent vehicles from going off course at a turn. Fuel is believed to have leaked and ignited due to the engine’s heat.
 
The teen was rescued and transported to a hospital via a medical helicopter. The individual suffered third-degree burns on various parts of his body, according to doctors.
 
Police sent the damaged kart to the National Forensic Service to determine the cause of the fire and to examine it for any mechanical defects. Authorities have also been investigating whether the kart company implemented proper safety measures. The results of the forensic analysis are expected later this month.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Jeju teenager

More in Social Affairs

10-year-old dies, sister critically injured in Busan apartment blaze

Seoul to begin trial rides for Han River ferry in July

Seoul issues warning over YouTube Premium account-sharing scams

Teenager dies from burns after kart catches fire in Jeju

Parents take legal action after teen suffers brain injury during police stop in Incheon

Related Stories

Teenagers charged for extorting noraebang for serving minors

Man charged with stabbing high school girl in Suncheon arrested

Korea gets druggier and teens are the youngest victims

TikTok fined for improperly collecting data on minors

In Korea's teen drug problem, the adults are not all right
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)