More in Social Affairs

Special counsel prosecutors demand arrest warrant for former President Yoon

Kookmin University assesses revocation of Kim Keon Hee's Ph.D.

Female contestant from dating show 'I Am Solo' fined for slapping man, smashing his phone

We're sweet enough, thanks: Nearly 6 in 10 Koreans support tax on sugary goods, survey says

Korean, foreign spouses can register birth of their baby without name length limit