'I will become prime minister…'

The National Assembly began its confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok on Tuesday. Kim faces mounting questions over how he accumulated his wealth, as the increase in his assets far exceeds his officially reported income. During that period, his child also attended a private high school and a U.S. university, both known for high tuition costs. Despite these concerns, the ruling Democratic Party rejected all witness requests made by the opposition People Power Party. Kim also failed to submit a substantial portion of the documents requested by lawmakers. Critics argue that the hearing is being treated as a mere formality. [PARK YONG-SEOK]