Beyond the base: President Lee Jae Myung’s strategy for expanding political ground

President Lee Jae Myung’s ascent to the presidency reflects a notable shift in Korean electoral strategy: reaching beyond ideological boundaries to court moderate conservatives. His campaign, characterized by a deliberate pivot to the center-right, echoes earlier Democratic Party (DP) efforts to appeal to middle-ground voters — most notably the 2011 Bundang by-election, when party leader Sohn Hak-kyu defeated a prominent conservative opponent in a traditionally right-leaning district.In most democracies, expanding electoral appeal is standard practice. But in Korea’s intensely polarized political environment, such outreach often falters. Campaigns tend to focus on energizing the party base rather than convincing swing voters. Lee’s campaign broke this mold. His success in attracting moderate conservatives represented a departure from the DP's typical reliance on identity-based politics and allegations-driven campaigns.The 2011 Bundang election offers an instructive parallel. Sohn’s campaign team made symbolic but calculated gestures to appeal to the conservative-leaning middle class. The DP's name was removed from campaign materials, and aides stood discreetly during rallies. The campaign also promoted Sohn’s economic track record as Gyeonggi governor under the conservative Grand National Party. Interestingly, some of the young strategists behind that campaign now serve in Lee’s presidential office.Yet the conditions of 2025 differ significantly. Lee entered office with broader institutional support and a more consolidated ruling party. While Sohn faced internal backlash over his support for the Korea-European Union FTA, Lee emerged from the 2024 general election with a parliamentary majority and a party purged of dissenters. Most lawmakers now support his policy agenda, giving him space to govern without internal disruption.The external political landscape also favors Lee. The main opposition, the People Power Party (PPP), has shrunk considerably since its predecessor held a majority in 2011. The PPP was weakened by infighting, a controversial martial law debate and its failure to unite behind a single presidential candidate. In the absence of a strong conservative alternative, Lee filled a political vacuum, absorbing moderate voters disenchanted with the right.Lee’s presidency opens new possibilities for Korean diplomacy and domestic reform. His administration has prioritized practical policy over ideological consistency. It has reaffirmed Korea’s commitment to the U.S.-Korea alliance, emphasizing security cooperation and joint deterrence. In relations with Japan, Lee has signaled a willingness to move past historical disputes, focusing instead on economic and strategic coordination in the Indo-Pacific.The administration’s stance suggests continuity with earlier pragmatic presidencies. Former President Roh Moo-hyun, who served from 2003 to 2008, also pursued policies that drew criticism from progressives but ultimately enhanced Korea’s strategic position. Roh championed the Korea-U.S. FTA and relocated U.S. forces to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, now the largest overseas U.S. military base. Though controversial at the time, these decisions strengthened Korea’s global trade posture and solidified its security relationship with Washington. Camp Humphreys, with its state-of-the-art facilities, now serves as a key stop for visiting U.S. presidents and a symbol of Korea’s alliance commitment.The Lee administration has echoed Roh’s legacy in emphasizing policy over partisanship. Since taking office, Lee has downplayed anti-Japanese rhetoric and focused on diplomatic normalization. He has also made clear that his government will prioritize economic resilience and international cooperation, especially as Korea navigates global supply chain disruptions and heightened security tensions in East Asia.The real test, however, lies in sustaining this pragmatic approach. It requires resisting the pull of populism and the temptation to govern solely by responding to loyal supporters. A true leader must persuade supporters to accept policies they may not immediately favor, especially when such decisions serve national interests. If a president cannot rise above base politics, they risk becoming a mere follower of public sentiment, rather than a shaper of the nation’s future.Whether President Lee will be remembered as a populist who offered symbolic payouts like a proposed universal livelihood grant or as a statesman who redefined the DP's reach and governance capacity remains to be seen.