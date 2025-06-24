To succeed, task-oriented president must temper rhetoric and embrace bureaucratic expertise

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

President Lee Jae Myung’s administration has signaled a results-driven approach to governance, but its early tone has raised concerns about overreach. The newly formed presidential committee for state affairs planning, tasked with setting the policy direction for the administration, came under fire for its combative stance during initial ministry briefings.On the first day of policy reports, Lee Han-joo, head of the committee, criticized the Ministry of Economy and Finance for a “lack of understanding” of the new administration’s campaign pledges. Reports from the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, the Korea Communications Commission, and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries were suspended mid-session. Sharp remarks such as “Does the bureaucracy not realize the world has changed?” further fueled the perception of an adversarial tone.Conservative lawmakers denounced the conduct. People Power Party Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo described the committee’s behavior as “drunk on power.” While the administration may have intended to reassert discipline after months of political upheaval involving martial law discussions, impeachment and a contentious election, critics argue the approach was heavy-handed.Especially troubling was the committee’s public reprimand regarding “understanding campaign pledges.” Anyone familiar with the government culture would know that civil servants begin preparing for likely election outcomes well before results are finalized. Bureaucrats are known for their adaptability. Their sensitivity to political shifts — sometimes quicker than the public expects — is already high.As poet Kim Su-young once wrote, “Grass bends before the wind, quicker than the wind itself.” While his poem extolled the resilience of the people, the line equally captures the swift responsiveness of Korea’s civil servants. Berating them does little to improve policy execution. Instead, the administration should engage their expertise to fine-tune pledges, reduce unintended consequences, and optimize implementation costs.In reality, ministries have already begun aligning themselves with the administration’s agenda. The Ministry of Justice, which previously favored targeted revisions to the Capital Markets Act over wholesale amendments to the Commercial Act, has reversed course to support the latter. The Ministry of Employment and Labor has proposed transitioning to a four-and-a-half-day workweek without reducing wages, in line with the administration’s goal of shorter working hours without income loss.However, business groups have voiced concern. Korea already ranks among the lowest in labor productivity within the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and further reducing working hours may exacerbate that gap. The Labor Ministry also sidestepped calls from employers to support post-retirement reemployment. Instead, it proposed extending the retirement age without accompanying wage system reforms — an omission that risks undermining its goals.Despite these challenges, ministries are making efforts to soften the blow of ambitious reforms. The Labor Ministry, for instance, suggested tax incentives for companies adopting shorter workweeks and subsidies for hiring new employees — part of a proposed bill to support a working hours reduction. While limited in scope and potentially a one-off in effect, the plan reflects a phased approach that aims to minimize disruption.Similarly, revisions to the Trade Union Act — known colloquially as the Yellow Envelope Bill — include measures to clarify that only companies with actual control would be required to engage in negotiations with subcontractor unions. While far from resolving employers’ concerns, these mitigations indicate a willingness to compromise.The central mission of the transition committee is to distill the new government’s 100 key policy tasks. Regional governments are already lobbying to have their development projects included. Here, discernment is essential. Not all local agendas belong in a national blueprint.Many of the incoming ministers and transition officials are current or former lawmakers. While this offers political leverage and experience in parliamentary affairs, it raises questions about effective communication with career officials. For the Lee administration’s task-oriented model to succeed, it must embrace — not suppress — bureaucratic dialogue.Former lawmaker and writer Rhyu Si-min once described Lee as a “task-oriented leader,” in contrast to previous presidents from the Democratic Party tradition, who led with values. That distinction may serve Lee well — but only if the “tasks” are grounded in practical reality. Without strong, adaptable policy design, even a competent leader will fall short.