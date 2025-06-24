DP leadership race should focus on the public, not just the president

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The race to lead Korea’s ruling Democratic Party officially began on June 23, as three-term lawmaker Park Chan-dae announced his candidacy. At a press conference, Park expressed loyalty to President Lee Jae Myung, stating, “Until now, Lee Jae Myung stood by my side. From now on, I will stand by his.” Park appeared wearing shoes identical to those Lee wore during the presidential campaign, and grew emotional when pledging to protect the president.Park’s declaration marked a clear bid to position himself as a loyal defender of President Lee. His main rival, four-term lawmaker Jung Chung-rae, has adopted a similar strategy. In his June 15 campaign launch, Jung declared, “I will move as one with President Lee to ensure the success of this administration,” adding, “Lee Jae Myung is Jung Chung-rae, and Jung Chung-rae is Lee Jae Myung.”Both men are close allies of the president, but the party contest has taken on the tone of a loyalty competition—an effort to prove who is the more authentic pro-Lee figure. This dynamic is driven largely by the party’s leadership election rules: 15 percent of votes come from delegates, 55 percent from dues-paying party members and 30 percent from public polling. Given that the majority of the party membership consists of strong Lee supporters, distancing oneself from the president is politically risky.With little policy distinction between Park and Jung, the race shows signs of turning personal. Supporters have begun circulating old footage of Jung criticizing Lee during his time as Gyeonggi governor, sparking online clashes between the candidates’ camps. Both lawmakers are also focusing heavily on YouTube platforms with large pro-Lee followings, while largely ignoring mainstream media.But history suggests that such displays of loyalty may backfire. When party leaders become too closely aligned with the president, the consequences can be severe. In the previous administration, President Yoon Suk Yeol’s marginalization of People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok was followed by declining approval ratings. Earlier administrations under Presidents Moon Jae-in and Park Geun-hye also struggled with rigid party-presidency dynamics, often to their detriment.The ruling party is not an extension of the presidential office. Its leader must serve as a conduit between the public and the presidency, offering unfiltered assessments of public sentiment. In Korea’s political system, the party chair is one of the few figures who can speak candidly to the president. If that role is reduced to managing presidential moods, the entire administration risks faltering.Park and Jung would do well to remember that their ultimate responsibility is to the public, not just the president. The leadership race should be a contest of vision, not loyalty.