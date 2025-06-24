President nominates civilian for Defense Minister post for first time in 64 years

President Lee Jae Myung on June 23 nominated 11 cabinet-level officials, 19 days after naming Kim Min Seok as prime minister and Lee Jong Seok as National Intelligence Service chief on his first day in office. If confirmed, the new ministers will meet the minimum quorum of 11 required to hold a Cabinet meeting, marking a full start for the new administration.Among the nominees, five-term lawmaker Ahn Gyu-baek stood out as the pick for defense minister. Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik noted the historical significance, calling Ahn the “first civilian defense minister in 64 years” who would be tasked with steering reform after the military's controversial role in the December 3 martial law crisis.Since the establishment of the Republic of Korea, only four of the nation’s 50 defense ministers have been civilians, and none since the May 16 military coup in 1961. The norm of appointing generals stemmed from the belief that military expertise was essential to exercise the president’s delegated operational command. However, critics have long argued that defense ministers from military backgrounds have often been reluctant to pursue reform, instead favoring their respective branches in budget allocations and modernization programs. Calls for a civilian-led Defense Ministry gained momentum during the Moon Jae-in administration. In the United States, retired military personnel must wait seven years before becoming eligible for the role, underscoring the value placed on civilian control.Ahn, who previously chaired the National Assembly’s Defense Committee, has spent much of his legislative career on defense-related matters and is regarded as having a strong understanding of military affairs. If confirmed, he is expected to play a key role in restoring morale and discipline within the military following the recent martial law controversy. Advocates argue that a civilian may be better positioned than a general to implement long-stalled reforms. Calls for a “second founding” of the Korean military through structural reform are intensifying, and the expectation is that Ahn will articulate a clear vision during his confirmation hearings.Still, concerns remain. While Ahn is recognized for his policy knowledge, he lacks firsthand operational command experience. To address this, the ministry may need to strengthen the office of the defense minister’s operational advisers or appoint a deputy minister with a strong military background. Maximizing the benefits of civilian leadership while mitigating its risks will be critical as the administration pursues military reform.