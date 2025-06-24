History repeating itself: Napoleon’s failed Russian campaign offers a cautionary tale

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Napoleon Bonaparte’s pride suffered a blow. Though he had subdued much of continental Europe, he failed to break Britain’s resistance across the Channel. In an attempt to isolate Britain, he issued the Continental System, banning trade with the British. But the measure triggered frustration across Europe, particularly in Russia.The Russian economy heavily relied on exports to Britain. Yet Napoleon offered neither compensation nor an alternative strategy. In 1810, Russia abandoned the blockade and resumed trade with Britain. Napoleon responded by amassing troops in Poland, aiming to pressure Czar Alexander I. But the Russian ruler held firm. On June 24, 1812, Napoleon's forces crossed the Neman River, marking the beginning of the invasion of Russia.The campaign quickly turned disastrous. Napoleon had no clear plan for securing long supply lines or managing logistics. Russian generals Mikhail Barclay de Tolly and Pyotr Bagration used a scorched-earth strategy, drawing French forces deeper into Russian territory. Even Moscow was abandoned to lure Napoleon in.As the French army advanced, it exhausted its supplies. Food for soldiers and fodder for horses ran out. By winter, temperatures plunged to minus 35 degrees Celsius. French troops, unprepared for the severe cold, fell to frostbite, starvation and disease. By the time Napoleon retreated, he had lost nearly 500,000 men. He also lost the confidence of his allies and the fear of his enemies.This pattern — of powerful militaries underestimating local conditions and overextending their reach — has recurred throughout history. Germany’s Wehrmacht faltered on the Eastern Front during World War II. The Soviet Union suffered heavy losses in Afghanistan. The United States was ultimately forced to withdraw from Vietnam.In each case, superior firepower could not overcome determined resistance, difficult terrain, and logistical shortcomings.On June 21, the United States launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, escalating tensions in the Middle East. While the circumstances differ, the historical parallels are hard to ignore. When a strong nation intervenes abroad without a clear long-term strategy, it risks repeating past mistakes.