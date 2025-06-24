 Free agent pitcher Go Woo-suk nearing new U.S. minor league deal
Free agent pitcher Go Woo-suk nearing new U.S. minor league deal

Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 19:54
San Diego Padres' pitcher Go Woo-suk Go pitches at the ninth inning of the exhibition game between the San Diego Padres and LG Twins at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on March 18, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

Korean free agent pitcher Go Woo-suk is nearing a new minor league deal in the United States after being released last week, sources close to the pitcher said Tuesday.
 
According to the sources, the right-hander is close to signing a deal with the Toledo Mud Hens, the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
 

Go, 26, was released by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, last Tuesday after posting a 1.59 ERA over 5 2/3 innings in five appearances.
 
Go signed with the San Diego Padres in January 2024, after seven seasons with the LG Twins in the KBO. He had been among the top closers in the KBO but never played in a big league game for the Padres, who kept him in the minors before trading him to the Marlins in May 2024.
 
Go also failed to reach the majors with the Marlins, who designated him for assignment only a few weeks after acquiring him last year.
   
The pitcher was a nonroster invitee to the Marlins' spring training this year but suffered a broken finger that prevented him from competing for a roster spot.
 
After returning from his injury in early May, Go worked his way up from Rookie ball to Triple-A, only to be cut by the Jumbo Shrimp.
 
Because Go went through the posting process to sign with the Padres, he would have had to sign only with the Twins if he had chosen to return to the KBO.
 
Earlier Tuesday, a Twins official said Go had not contacted the KBO club since his release last week and added, "We understand he will stay put in the United States and keep trying to make it to the majors. 

Yonhap
